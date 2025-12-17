Goa nightclub fire case: Luthra brothers sent back to India from Thailand to face legal action

Highlights:

Thailand has deported the Luthra brothers, Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, to India

The brothers are co-owners of a Goa nightclub where a fire killed 25 people

Indian agencies have registered charges of culpable homicide and negligence

The Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand after India sought official assistance - Advertisement -

Investigations in Goa are ongoing, with multiple arrests already made

Thai authorities have deported the Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, to India in connection with the deadly fire at a Goa nightclub that claimed 25 lives earlier this month. The brothers were sent from Bangkok to Delhi under police escort and are expected to be produced before an Indian court for further legal proceedings as the investigation continues.

According to official sources, Gaurav Luthra, 44, and Saurabh Luthra, 40, boarded a flight from Bangkok to Delhi after Thai authorities completed deportation formalities. Upon arrival in India, they are expected to be handed over to Indian law enforcement agencies for questioning and court hearings related to the case. Indian investigators have registered charges of culpable homicide and negligence against the Luthra brothers.

Luthra brothers deported from Thailand under police escort

Videos shared on social media showed the Luthra brothers being escorted by Thai police at Bangkok airport shortly before their departure. The deportation followed their detention in Phuket on December 11. Their arrest came after the Indian mission in Thailand requested assistance from the Thai government and remained in close contact throughout the process.

Officials said the Indian authorities had shared detailed information with their Thai counterparts after the brothers left India. The coordinated effort led to their detention and eventual deportation. The case has drawn attention due to the scale of the tragedy and the public response that followed the incident in Goa.

Goa nightclub fire and role of the Luthra brothers

The Luthra brothers are co-owners of the nightclub “Birch by Romeo Lane,” located in Arpora, North Goa. A massive fire broke out at the venue on December 6, killing 25 people. The incident triggered widespread public anger and raised serious concerns about alleged safety violations, inadequate fire prevention measures, and lapses in management oversight.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is examining whether the nightclub was operating in compliance with fire safety norms and licensing conditions. The fire has been described by officials as one of the deadliest nightclub incidents in recent years in the region.

Luthra brothers left India after the fire

Reports said the Luthra brothers traveled to Thailand soon after the fire. At the time of the incident, they were reportedly attending a wedding in Delhi. After their departure from India, law enforcement agencies issued an Interpol Blue Corner Notice to locate them and track their movements abroad.

The Indian government later canceled their passports and submitted a detailed dossier to Thai authorities alleging their involvement in the case. The dossier formally requested their deportation to India. India and Thailand have an Extradition Treaty, signed in 2013 and in force since 2015, which helped facilitate cooperation between the two countries and speed up the legal process.

Arrests and ongoing investigation linked to the Luthra brothers case

Meanwhile, the Goa Police have arrested five managers and staff members of the nightclub in connection with the fire. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible as authorities continue to examine safety records, operational decisions, and compliance with regulations.

Police are also reviewing the role of local authorities and licensing bodies in the lead-up to the incident. The case has prompted renewed scrutiny of fire safety enforcement across entertainment venues in Goa.

Court developments and national attention

In a related development, the Bombay High Court on Monday converted a civil lawsuit filed against the nightclub into a Public Interest Litigation. The court observed that accountability must be fixed and noted that such a tragedy cannot be ignored. The conversion of the case into a PIL allows broader examination of systemic failures and regulatory oversight.

The deportation of the Luthra brothers marks a significant step in the legal process. As the investigation continues, the case remains under close national scrutiny, with families of the victims seeking accountability and justice through the courts.