India successfully launches earth observation satellite on Small Satellite Launch Vehicle
India News

India successfully launches earth observation satellite on Small Satellite Launch Vehicle

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) carrying Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) leaves a trail of smoke after it lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Aug 16, 2024. (PTI Photo)

ISRO successfully launched an Earth observation satellite and a passenger satellite from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. The mission, which involved the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3), achieved its goal of placing the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08) and SR-0 DEMOSAT into their intended orbits.

 

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath stated, “The third developmental flight SSLV-D3 with EOS-08 satellite has been successfully accomplished. The rocket has placed the spacecraft in the very precise orbit as planned and there are no deviations in the injection of satellites.”

 

Somanath also confirmed that all launch parameters were met perfectly and that the payloads had been injected as planned. “Congratulations now to the SSLV-D3 project team and with this the third developmental flight of SSLV has been completed,” he said.

Mission Director S. S. Vinod added, “Today we have achieved a major milestone in the journey of SSLV. The last and final developmental flight of SSLV-D3 has been successfully accomplished and with that we are moving into the operational phase.” He praised the efforts of the team and acknowledged the support from the management.

 

This mission marks ISRO’s third successful launch of 2024, following the PSLV-C58/XpoSat and GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS missions earlier in the year. The SSLV-D3 mission demonstrates the capabilities of the smallest rocket developed by ISRO, which can carry up to 500 kg of payload into Low Earth Orbit. The mission is expected to enhance NewSpace India Ltd’s prospects in commercial satellite launches.

