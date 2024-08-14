19 C
India News

India’s central probe agency takes over rape-murder case of Kolkata doctor after outrage

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The healthcare services were severely hit at almost all hospitals across West Bengal as doctors continued their ceasework (Photo: Getty Images

A team of senior CBI officers arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor. The Calcutta High Court had ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the central agency on Tuesday.

 

The CBI team, including medical and forensic experts, will visit RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s seminar hall, where the trainee doctor’s body was discovered on August 9.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in New Delhi related to the case. The agency plans to review call details of the deceased and those on duty on the day of the incident and may submit the FIR to a local court.

The CBI is expected to take Sanjay Roy, who was previously arrested by Kolkata Police in connection with the case, into custody.

 

On Tuesday evening, two CBI officers collected documents from Tala Police Station related to the Kolkata Police’s investigation. The court instructed the city police to provide the case diary and all relevant documents by Wednesday morning.

 

Meanwhile, healthcare services across West Bengal have been disrupted due to a ceasework by doctors protesting the crime. Long queues were seen at outpatient departments, with both junior and senior doctors participating in the protest.

 

Doctors, wearing black bands and shouting slogans, have called for a magisterial probe into the case. “We have seen attempts to shield certain individuals and tamper with evidence,” said an agitating doctor.

 

Senior TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray condemned the crime and announced he would hold a dharna in solidarity with a midnight protest organized by women on Wednesday. He expressed support for the protests and denounced violence against women.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

