2 C
London
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia signs bilateral Haj agreement 2024 with Saudi Arabia
News

India signs bilateral Haj agreement 2024 with Saudi Arabia

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

Rushdie stabbing trial postponed over memoir release

THE trial of the man charged with stabbing Salman...
News

Gujarat permits alcohol in GIFT City

Gujarat, the Indian state on the western coast of...
News

Killer of Muslim family in Canada to be sentenced

A sentencing hearing started on Thursday (4) for the...
News

India, Pakistan swap nuclear installations lists as per tradition

India and Pakistan on Monday (1) engaged in their...
News

Tony Blair denies link to role in ‘resettlement’ of Gazans

Britain’s former prime minister Tony Blair has strongly denied...

India and Saudi Arabia inked a bilateral agreement on Sunday (7), designating New Delhi a quota of 175,025 pilgrims for the 2024 annual Haj pilgrimage.

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan in Jeddah.

According to an official statement, a total quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims from India has been finalised for Haj 2024 with 1,40,020 seats being reserved for pilgrims to proceed through Haj Committee whereas 35,005 pilgrims would be permitted to proceed through private operators.

“Pleased to announce the formalisation of the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 between India and Saudi Arabia. I, along with Hon’ble MoS for External Affairs, Shri @MOS_MEA, presided over the signing. Also engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest with @tfrabiah, Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs,” Irani said in a post on X.

She said the Saudi delegation expressed sincere appreciation for India’s exceptional digital initiatives, particularly in providing essential last-mile information to pilgrims.

“Our proposal to encourage the participation of women without Mehram in the Haj pilgrimage further underscores our commitment to inclusivity,” she added.

Discussions also encompassed plans for the enhancement of medical facilities, ensuring the comprehensive well-being of all pilgrims, she said.

“I deeply value the collaborative spirit exhibited during these deliberations and eagerly anticipate the continued fortification of our bilateral relations.”

During the meeting, India’s digital initiatives in facilitating and promoting ease and convenience for the Haj pilgrims were greatly appreciated by the Saudi side and the Gulf Kingdom offered to extend all possible help, the statement said.

“The initiative of the Government of India towards encouraging participation under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category was discussed, deeply appreciated and lauded,” it added.

Irani and Muraleedharan later visited the Haj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, to oversee the arrangements for pilgrims and explore ways to facilitate better logistics and monitoring mechanisms for their convenience.

They also met with Prof. Dr Ali Erbas, President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) in Türkiye and Dr Hj. Na’im bin Hj. Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) separately on the sidelines of the signing of the bilateral.

“Productive discussions today with Prof. @DIBAliErbas, President of the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), Türkiye. Explored avenues for shared growth and stronger India-Türkiye bilateral ties, while exchanging insights on Haj management and adoption of best practices for enhanced pilgrimage experience,” Irani said in another post.

During the meetings, experiences on Haj management and administration were shared and there was an exchange of ideas on best practices with the respective counterparts.

The scope for digital initiatives for seamless delivery of services, setting up and enhancement of robust and reliable medical facilities for the pilgrims, and measures taken especially for the care and facilitation of the women pilgrims were particularly discussed.

“It was further resolved that avenues and scope for further exchange of ideas and collaboration would be explored so as to ensure that maximum benefits from the adoption of best practices accrue to the Haj pilgrims,” another statement said.

Irani earlier on Sunday arrived in Jeddah on a two-day visit. She was received at the Jeddah Airport by Ambassador Dr Suhel Khan, Consul General Mohd Shahid, and officials of the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah.

Irani, also serving as the Union Minister for Women & Child Development, will also meet the Indian business community and Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

On Monday (8), Irani also attended the opening ceremony of the 3rd Edition of ‘Haj and Umrah Conference’ in Jeddah being organised by the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah Affairs.

The Indo-Saudi partnership has deepened in recent years, marked by sustained engagement across various sectors.

The visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership placing Haj as a vital dimension in this relationship, the statement said.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Rushdie stabbing trial postponed over memoir release

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Next parliament ‘will be the most diverse ever’

Headline Story 0
The upcoming UK parliament is expected to mark a...

‘Devara’ Teaser: Jr NTR turns the sea red with his brutal avatar

Entertainment 0
And the wait is finally over. The teaser of...

Vaani Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn in ‘Raid 2’

Entertainment 0
Actress Vaani Kapoor is set to star alongside Ajay...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

AR Rahman onboards Ram Charan’s next

Entertainment 0
On the occasion of music maestro AR Rahman’s birthday,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc