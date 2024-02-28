9 C
London
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeCommentIn vitro fertilisation: Harris, Haley lock horns over Supreme Court ruling
Comment

In vitro fertilisation: Harris, Haley lock horns over Supreme Court ruling

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Comment

‘New housing developments must benefit communities’

THE UK housing crisis, a complex and multifaceted issue,...
Comment

Why Labour struggles to find its voice on race

HOW ambitious would a Labour government be in office? The...
Comment

Comment: Differing identities of Haley and Harris

WALT WHITMAN wrote “I am large. I contain multitudes,”...
Comment

Hong Kong visa exposes immigration dichotomy

THIS was a tale of two anniversaries. As Big Ben...
Comment

India-England: A test of sporting brilliance, not identity

NOBODY expected this first India versus England Test match...

A few days ago, the Supreme Court of Alabama said that “fertilised frozen embryos are babies.” This kicked up another tempest that was already brewing on the campaign trail around the issue of abortion and the Dobbs decision, which last year took away the rights of American women to seek an abortion freely.

Nikki Haley, the only Republican female presidential candidate, immediately said, “Embryos, to me, are babies.” Since she conceived her children through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), she seemed to pull back on her earlier statement and suggested that it is a private decision for parents to make.

Nikki Haley

Democrat vice president Kamala Harris called the Alabama Supreme Court decision “outrageous and unacceptable” and an overreach by the Republicans to take away the rights of women, who have been treated as second-class citizens from the founding of the republic.

Today, Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism accept all forms of assisted reproduction technologies, while Orthodox Jews may differ on third-party involvement.

On the other hand, IVF is totally rejected by Roman Catholicism, while Protestants, Anglicans, Coptic Christians and Sunni Muslims accept most assisted reproduction methods that do not require gamete or embryo donation.

This debate will rage on, while advances in medical technologies can pose a challenge to traditional notions of religion.

The psychology of parenting suggests it is a complicated decision for adults to have a baby today. Reproduction is simultaneously a deeply biological, sociological, and cultural milestone for most families.

But, of course, it varies radically from society to society, depending on the level of medical or technological advancement, local legal strictures, and women’s rights movement in different communities.

Kamala Harris

No one knows this better than parents who cannot naturally conceive a baby. Today, IVF makes it possible for parents who struggle with infertility to have a baby. Many parents will go to the ends of the earth to have a child, but it comes with a roller coaster ride of emotions.

Couples who undergo the IVF procedure may feel a range of emotions: frustration, anger, despair, guilt, jealousy, excitement, hope, sadness, or happiness, as per a Canadian fertility clinic.

According to a recent review in Social Science and Medicine, “Common reactions during IVF are anxiety and depression, while after an unsuccessful IVF, feelings of sadness, depression, and anger prevail. After a successful IVF treatment, IVF parents experience more stress during pregnancy than ‘normal fertile’ parents.”

Being prepared is the most important coping mechanism. It is critical to understand how an IVF treatment can physically and emotionally affect both parties involved.

The failure of IVF treatment can be devastating. Grief is real for every couple who has experienced a failed IVF treatment. The psychological impact cannot fully be comprehended; 95 per cent of women and 64 per cent of men experience depression after the first round of IVF failure.

“Rates of stress, anxiety, and depression among IVF patients are higher than in the general population. If the level of infertility-related stress is higher, IVF success rate is lower,” according to a recent study in Plos One.

In the Alabama case, it was an accidental destruction of embryos at a fertility clinic by a patient who walked into the cryogenic nursery, freeze-burned their hands, and dropped the fertilised embryos. This led to legal action by the parents against the clinic; even though the embryos were “a few days old,” the couples felt they were wronged by the destruction of the embryos of their future reproductive careers.

Dr Dinesh Sharma

Since overall fertility has been declining in the US, it has become a highly charged political issue for conservative Republican groups that promote family values and anti-immigration laws.

With the Alabama Supreme Court ruling, the politics of IVF has thrust the right to defend women’s bodies as a central issue, notwithstanding that almost 80 per cent of Americans surveyed have said that IVF is “not a moral issue” and “morally acceptable.”

(The author is the director and chief research officer at Steam Works Studio, an education-tech venture in Princeton, New Jersey, and adjunct professor at Fordham and NYU, NYC)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘New housing developments must benefit communities’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Cough syrup deaths: Uzbek court sentences Indian, 22 others

India News 0
A court in Uzbekistan sentenced 23 people to prison...

Indian cancer researchers develop tablet to prevent cancer recurrence

Health 0
The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) in Mumbai, a leading...

New funding to help protect MPs from threats

Headline Story 0
The government has announced a £31m package to help...

Popular

Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people

Business 0
Google’s AI chatbot released on 8th February called ‘Gemini’,...

UN raises human rights concerns about Sunak’s Rwanda policy

Headline Story 0
Britain’s new legislation regarding its controversial plan to send...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc