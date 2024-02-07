6.2 C
London
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Subscribe
HomePakistan newsImran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote
Pakistan news

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Pakistan news

12 killed by blast near candidate’s office on eve of Pakistan election

At least 12 people were killed and 25 wounded...
Pakistan news

Concern over Pakistan poll panel app’s safety

As Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday, concerns...
Pakistan news

Militants attack police station in Pakistan, 10 officers killed

Dozens of militants launched an hours-long gun attack on...
Pakistan news

Imran Khan, wife jailed for 7 years over illegal marriage

FORMER Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife...
Headline Story

Party with links to Mumbai attacks mastermind contests Pakistan polls

A new political party named Pakistan Markazi Muslim League,...

Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters on Wednesday to wait outside polling booths after casting their votes, as rival political parties held large rallies to mark the end of the election campaign period.

Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday (8) with the jailing of popular Khan, the winner of the last national election, dominating headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country.

Any large-scale gathering of Khan’s supporters near booths could raise tensions because of what they call a military-backed crackdown on him and his party that has restricted campaigning. The military denies interfering in politics.

“Encourage the maximum number of people to vote, wait at the polling station…and then stay peacefully outside the returning officer’s office until the final results are announced,” said Khan via his handle on social media platform X, accompanied by an undated photograph depicting him wearing simple black clothing.

The origin of the image, the first of Khan in months, was not clear. Previously Khan’s supporters have disseminated his messages, including through AI-generated audio speeches, from notes he has passed on through his lawyers during prison visits.

Other political parties wrapped up their campaigns late on Tuesday ahead of the quiet period mandated by Pakistani electoral rules that prevent political campaigning the day before the election.

Electoral frontrunner Nawaz Sharif led a huge rally in the eastern city of Kasur, with his brother, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is running in that constituency.

Amidst a sea of tens of thousands of supporters waving green party flags, Sharif called on the country’s huge youth population to support his party and took aim at Khan who has previously attracted support from young voters in the area. “Don’t fall for him,” Sharif said.

Supporters of the rival Pakistan People’s Party also gathered in the southern city of Larkana led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who could play king-maker if no one party receives enough parliamentary seats to form a government outright.

The former foreign minister and son of assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto criticised opponents, including Sharif, for what he described as compromising the country’s security and economy during their tenures. (Reuters)

Shajil Kumar
Shajil Kumar

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
12 killed by blast near candidate’s office on eve of Pakistan election

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Yorkshire former chairman vows ‘inclusive culture’ after racism scandal

Cricket 0
THE senior official accused of downplaying allegations of racism...

Indian state to enact divisive uniform personal laws

Asia News 0
AN INDIAN state where prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya...

Rowan Atkinson blamed for slow electric car sales

Business 0
Comedian Rowan Atkinson of Mr Bean fame is now...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc