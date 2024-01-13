3.5 C
London
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsImmigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam
News

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

News

Surge in Asian American eligible voters to impact US election: report

THE number of Asian American eligible voters has skyrocketed...
News

Sri Lanka’s president backs India’s proposal for Tamil autonomy

SRI Lanka’s president Ranil Wickremesinghe said last Friday (5)...
News

Bengaluru CEO arrested for killing her 4-year-old son, hiding body in luggage

Police reported the arrest of the CEO of an...
News

Chinese newspaper praises Modi’s economic strides, growing global clout

In an unusual acknowledgment, the prominent Beijing-based Chinese media...
News

Over 150 armed CISF commandos to secure Ayodhya airport

Official sources have confirmed that the centre has approved...

AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices, is accused of masterminding a complex scheme to defraud the taxpayer of nearly £2 million through false legal aid claims, reported the MailOnline.

Rasib Ghaffar, 54, was involved in a collective effort with legal colleagues who allegedly made fraudulent claims totaling £1,856,584

The fraud involved a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court from 2011 concerning Indian restaurants employing illegal immigrants, where Ghaffar purportedly received over £140,000 despite not serving as an advocate.

Ghaffar, a qualified barrister and part-time immigration judge, has denied conspiracy to commit fraud alongside six others, including his wife, solicitor Kareena Maciel. Maciel has been deemed unfit to stand trial due to medical issues.

The prosecution, led by Paul Sharkey, asserted that the fraudulent claims were based on fabricated legal costs for defendants who were ultimately acquitted.

The defendants, implicated in employing illegal workers, reached a deal with the prosecution, resulting in the dismissal of charges against four of them. This allowed them to claim legal costs from the state, leading to the alleged conspiracy to submit false claims.

Several individuals involved in the conspiracy have already been convicted, including solicitors Azhar Khan and Joseph Ameyaw-Kyeremeh, as well as barrister’s clerk Gazi Khan.

Sharkey detailed the prosecution’s case, highlighting that Ghaffar submitted a £184,000 claim for 350 hours of work, even though there was no evidence that he acted as an advocate for the defendants.

The claim allegedly included backdated work and payments received from public funds, contributing to the overall fraudulent sum.

The prosecutor emphasised that the motive behind the conspiracy likely stemmed from the conspirators’ familiarity with the criminal justice system. Knowing that the acquitted defendants could claim legal costs, the group allegedly seized the opportunity to submit false and exaggerated claims for services that were never rendered.

Ghaffar’s defense contends that he was not part of any conspiracy and maintains his innocence against the charge of conspiracy to defraud by false representation.

As the trial unfolds at Southwark Crown Court, the jury will play a crucial role in determining Ghaffar’s involvement in the alleged fraudulent activities.

The trial is ongoing in the case.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sri Lanka’s president backs India’s proposal for Tamil autonomy
Next article
Surge in Asian American eligible voters to impact US election: report

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Surge in Asian American eligible voters to impact US election: report

News 0
THE number of Asian American eligible voters has skyrocketed...

Zayn Malik teams up with Pakistani trio AUR

Entertainment 0
Former One Direction member Zayn Malik, who turned a...

Kamal Haasan announces 237th film of his career

Entertainment 0
Action choreographer duo Anbariv roped in cinema icon Kamal...

Popular

Entertainment industry’s most epic fails of 2023

Entertainment 0
WHETHER it has been top talents making a mark,...

Netflix series about diet experiment on twins explores benefits of veganism

Health 0
A new documentary, “You Are What You Eat: A...

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc