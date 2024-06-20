Deeply shocked at the reported loss of lives due to consumption of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi. Many more victims are in serious condition battling for lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those in hospitals. Every now and…
— RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) June 19, 2024
Illegal liquor consumption leads to death of at least 34 people in Tamil Nadu’s city
A horrific incident took place in India’s south state of Tamil Nadu, where at least 34 people have died after the consumption of illegal liquor brew. Over 100 people were rushed to the hospital in Kallakurichi on Wednesday (19).
The deadly mix of locally brewed arrack drink was laced with poisonous methanol, chief minister MK Stalin said. Stalin also confirmed that few arrests had been made regarding this liquor scandal and warned that such crimes ‘ruin society and will be suppressed with an iron fist.’
Kallakurichi’s top district official sufficient medical professionals, including specialists from nearby government medical colleges, have been deployed in the district to handle the situation, even as more ambulances with life-support have been stationed.
Tamil Nadu allows the legal sale of alcohol, but black market liquor is cheaper than the legal options. In several parts of India where alcohol sales and consumption are banned, the black market for dangerous and potent homemade liquor flourishes. Last year, toxic alcohol killed at least 27 people in Bihar, and in 2022, at least 42 people died in Gujarat from consuming illegal moonshine.
Hundreds of people in India die each year from consuming cheap alcohol made in illegal distilleries. To increase its potency, the liquor is often mixed with methanol, which can cause blindness, liver damage, and death.