Illegal liquor consumption leads to death of at least 34 people in Tamil Nadu’s city

A horrific incident took place in India’s south state of Tamil Nadu, where at least 34 people have died after the consumption of illegal liquor brew. Over 100 people were rushed to the hospital in Kallakurichi on Wednesday (19).

The deadly mix of locally brewed arrack drink was laced with poisonous methanol, chief minister MK Stalin said. Stalin also confirmed that few arrests had been made regarding this liquor scandal and warned that such crimes ‘ruin society and will be suppressed with an iron fist.’

Kallakurichi’s top district official sufficient medical professionals, including specialists from nearby government medical colleges, have been deployed in the district to handle the situation, even as more ambulances with life-support have been stationed.