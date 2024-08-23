How Indian wellness expert Vinay Menon transformed Chelsea football club

Vinay Menon’s journey from Kerala, India, to Chelsea Football Club is a story of significant transformation. Initially unfamiliar with football, Menon became a key figure at one of the Premier League’s top teams due to a fortuitous meeting that changed both his life and Chelsea’s approach to player wellness.

In 2009, while working as a wellness expert in Dubai, Menon was introduced to Roman Abramovich, then-owner of Chelsea, through Abramovich’s father-in-law. Impressed by Menon’s holistic wellness approach, Abramovich invited him to London to work privately with his family. This initial engagement expanded into a role at Chelsea, integrating Menon’s wellness philosophy into the club’s culture.

Menon, who initially felt out of place, recalled, “Roman asked for it to happen and it happened. I was an Indian, who was never exposed to football, entering a massive club and it seemed impossible.”

Menon’s arrival at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground marked the start of his influential role as the Premier League’s first wellness coach. His focus on mental well-being, meditation, and emotional balance was novel in football but gained acceptance over time. Didier Drogba, among other players, began incorporating Menon’s techniques into their routines, fostering broader acceptance.

“Didier was the initial one – Chelsea is like one big family and we just sat and ate in the canteen with the players and so we started a conversation organically while eating. He asked what I can do for him, and I told him we can try this, and he asked me to try right away. That was the moment where football opened in front of me,” Menon said.

Menon worked with Chelsea for 13 years, contributing to their successes, including the 2021 Champions League victory. His role extended beyond physical fitness to enhancing players’ mental resilience.

In 2022, Menon joined Roberto Martinez’s staff for the Belgium national team at the World Cup, bringing attention to Indian football. He believes that India needs more grassroots infrastructure and a cultural shift to make a significant impact on the global football stage.

“We are a country of 1.4 billion people and the main problem is filtration. We need a minimum of 100 grassroots-level clubs to filter this. It is about structuring the grassroots level and schools. If you systemize it, we will have a team,” Menon said.

Menon remains positive about Chelsea’s future despite the club’s changes in ownership following Abramovich’s departure in 2022.