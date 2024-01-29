8.4 C
London
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUSA NewsHomeless drug addict kills Indian student with hammer in US
USA News

Homeless drug addict kills Indian student with hammer in US

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Nikki Haley says no to vice presidency

NIKKI HALEY made it clear to New Hampshire voters:...
USA News

Trump beats Nikki Haley in New Hampshire primary

DONALD TRUMP won the key New Hampshire primary Tuesday...
USA News

DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump

FLORIDA governor Ron DeSantis, once the leading Republican rival...
USA News

Biden, Harris advocate for abortion rights in fight against Trump

US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris...
USA News

Trump mocks Haley’s first name in ongoing attacks

Former US President Donald Trump has launched racially charged...

A 25-year-old Indian student, a recent MBA graduate in the US, was hammered to death in Lithonia, Georgia, by a homeless drug addict on Monday (22). The student had been assisting the individual for several days before the fatal incident.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Vivek Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday (28).

However, Saini was struck on January 16 while going home as he, concerned for safety, requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention.

Police, arriving at the scene, found Faulkner standing over Saini’s lifeless body.

The young student, who had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech, had recently earned a Master’s in Business Administration.

Saini’s family in Haryana mourns the loss of the promising young man, describing him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job.

His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident.

(PTI)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Nikki Haley says no to vice presidency

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Westcombe Group opens Hampton by Hilton Hotel in London

Business 0
A leading UK property developer owned by the Pankhania...

British Asian Trust initiative to focus on education for 4 million kids in India

UK News 0
The British Asian Trust is spearheading a major educational...

Yami Gautam and Priya Mani team up for ‘Article 370’

Entertainment 0
Stories of Kashmir never cease to fascinate moviegoers and...

Popular

Asif Kapadia on ‘The Warrior’ Oscars snub

Entertainment 0
Indo-British filmmaker Asif Kapadia says the Academy of Motion...

Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling’s ‘To Kill A Tiger’ nominated at Oscars 2024

Entertainment 0
To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian...

Immigration judge accused of orchestrating £1.8m legal aid scam

News 0
AN immigration judge, along with a group of accomplices,...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc