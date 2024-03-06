10.5 C
London
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomePakistan newsFormer prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial, Pakistan’s...
Pakistan news

Former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial, Pakistan’s top court rules

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Imran’s supporters arrested for protests against poll rigging

More than 100 supporters of jailed former prime minister...
Pakistan news

US lawmakers want Biden to withhold ‘recognition’ of Pakistan’s new government

Citing “strong evidence” of election rigging in Pakistan, a...
Headline Story

Maryam Nawaz takes over as first-ever woman chief minister in Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former prime minister...
Headline Story

Pakistan’s PML-N, PPP join forces, Shehbaz to be premier

Pakistan’s two main political parties that joined forces to...
Headline Story

Bilawal Bhutto withdraws from prime minister’s race

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday...

PAKISTAN’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday (6) that former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was hanged 44 year ago after being convicted of murder, didn’t get a fair trial.

Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) now run by his grandson and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was hanged in 1979 after a trial under the military regime of late General Zia-ul-Haq.

“We didn’t find that the fair trial and due process requirements were met,” said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa in remarks telecast live of the ruling that he said was a unanimous decision by a nine-member bench headed by him.

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif hailed the ruling. “It is a positive development that a wrong done by a court has been corrected by a court,” he said in a statement from his office.

The ruling came in response to a judicial reference filed by Bhutto Zardari’s father, Asif Ali Zardari, during his tenure as president in 2011. It sought an opinion by the top court on revisiting the death sentence awarded to the PPP founder.

“Our family waited three generations to hear these words,” Bhutto Zardari said later in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The court will issue a detailed order later.

“It is an admission of colossal miscarriage of justice under Zia’s martial law regime,” said Yousuf Nazar, London-based political commentator and a close aide of the late Benazir Bhutto, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter and also a former prime minister. She was assassinated in 2007.

Rights groups say Haq’s 11 years of dictatorship were marked by an assault on democracy, persecution and jailing of PPP workers and public flogging of opponents and critics.

Nazar said the regime also pushed the conservative Muslim nation into extremism and militancy by propping up and backing militant groups to fight a US proxy war against the then Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

“It led to an unprecedented level of support for and patronage of religious extremists at the state level,” he said.

(Reuters)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Imran’s supporters arrested for protests against poll rigging

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Taylor Swift’s familial connection to Emily Dickinson stirs renewed interest in poet

Features 0
Emily Dickinson, often regarded as the “patron saint of...

Woman charged with murder of 10-year-old daughter

Headline Story 0
A 33-year-old Asian-origin woman on Wednesday appeared before a...

Karan Johar to host 71st Miss World pegaent in Mumbai

Entertainment 0
Celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar is set to host the...

Popular

UK to block entry of hate preachers, extremists: Report

UK News 0
Hate preachers with extremist Islamist views from countries such...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

At the age 102, Iris Apfel had 3 million followers and was a fashion legend

Features 0
Renowned for her eclectic style and infectious personality, Iris...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc