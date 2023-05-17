Digvijay Singh’s expertise in mental health, physical well-being and confidence building is illustrated by his many success stories, along with more than 100,000 Instagram followers.

His impressive skillset includes being a certified personal trainer, nutritionist, ayurvedic expert, animal flow instructor, master yoga teacher and also a conditioning coach.

The holistic health/wellness coach uses that extensive knowledge to help transform people into a better version of themselves with different training techniques, nutrition plans tailored to specific needs or goals and online advice.

Singh also impacts people’s lives as a social influencer and discusses his journey with Eastern Eye, along with wellbeing techniques, motivation, nutrition, benefits of yoga, and top health/ fitness tips.

What first connected you to health and fitness?

I naturally gravitated towards sports since my childhood. I played cricket and basketball which slowly expanded with me participating in various sports and other physical activities.

What is the secret to sticking to a health/fitness goal?

One of the most important aspects is to remember why you started in the first place. Take it one day at a time so you don’t get overwhelmed and focus on the long-term results, instead of short-lived gratification.

Can you give us a top fitness tip?

Fit bodies are built in the kitchen as nutrition contributes to 70-80 per cent of your physique. Also, stay consistent even if it means you can only spend 15 minutes every day working out. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day.

What about a fitness tip for beginners?

Start with your diet, by cutting out refined sugar and processed foods as much as possible. Try to improve in all areas, like nutrition (macro and micro), sleep, exercise, and hydration.

What is the nutrition related advice you would give?

Balance out your macros in every meal. A healthy composition of protein and carbs is ideal along with other components depending on your body type/suitability.

Tell us more about the importance of nutrition in good health?

Very important. It’s one of the foundations of a healthy body. A healthy diet and nutritionfrom natural food leads to a long-term and sustainable lifestyle and consequentially a healthy body.

Does getting healthy or dieting mean getting rid of food you love, like desserts?

Not at all. Portion control and frequency is key. Think about it, it’s like a drop in the ocean. Like how one salad won’t make a dent in the middle of 100 burgers, likewise one dessert in the middle of 100 well-balanced meals won’t hurt either.

How can yoga help on a health journey?

Our existence on its own relies on breathing, and breathing well along with good posture can be very powerful, especially for the people who aren’t mindful of it or have formed poor practices/habits over time.

Tell us about some benefits of Ayurveda?

It’s an easy-to-follow approach based on ancient knowledge. Ayurveda is all about long-term health benefits. It takes time to show benefits since it is natural.

You are also an animal flow instructor. What is that?

Animal flow is ground based movement workout. It’s designed to improve strength, power, flexibility, mobility, and coordination for all levels of fitness enthusiasts.

How do you motivate yourself on down days?

I do what I do because of the impact that I’m able to create every single day. Looking at the larger picture and being a positive influence in the true sense of the word keeps me on track.

You inspire others, but what do you think ultimately inspires you?

Seeing people transform inspires me a lot and the kind of impact my work creates.

