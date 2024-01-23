11.5 C
London
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsUSA NewsDeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump
USA News

DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

USA News

Biden, Harris advocate for abortion rights in fight against Trump

US president Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris...
USA News

Trump mocks Haley’s first name in ongoing attacks

Former US President Donald Trump has launched racially charged...
USA News

Congressman Krishnamoorthi slams Trump over alleged ‘birther’ claims against Haley

Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has criticised former US...
USA News

Voters devise strategies to prevent Trump’s victory in New Hampshire

New Hampshire voter Jan Dodge expressed her intention to...
Headline Story

Haley and Trump set for face off in New Hampshire

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has indicated that he intends...

FLORIDA governor Ron DeSantis, once the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump, ended his election campaign and threw his support behind the former president.

DeSantis’s withdrawal, after months of weakening support, leaves only low-polling Nikki Haley standing between Trump and nomination as the Republican party’s candidate for the US presidential election in November.

In a video message, DeSantis said that following his second place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses he could not ask “supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

The decision came less than two days before the New Hampshire primary, where polls showed him far behind front-runner Trump and former UN ambassador Haley.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said, noting he has had differences with the former president, notably over the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

Trump stormed to victory in Iowa last Tuesday (16), with 51 per cent of Republican voters choosing the twice-impeached former president over DeSantis, who gained only 21 per cent, and Haley at 19 per cent.

No candidate has ever lost the race after claiming the first two states, and Trump would almost certainly declare the Republican nomination over with a win in New Hampshire.

His campaign said in a statement Sunday that he was “honored” by DeSantis’ endorsement, and called for Republicans to rally behind him, dismissing Haley as “the candidate of the globalists and Democrats.”

“It’s time to choose wisely,” the statement said.

In her own statement, Haley warned that the United States is “not a country of coronations.”

“So far, only one state has voted. Half of its votes went to Donald Trump, and half did not … Voters deserve a say in whether we go down the road of Trump and Biden again, or we go down a new conservative road,” she said.

A former naval officer, DeSantis was elected in 2018 as governor in Florida after receiving Trump’s valuable endorsement in the Republican primary.

Since then, he often distanced himself from Trump and gained notoriety for hard-right stances on education, immigration and LGBTQ issues.

His state management of the pandemic, pushing for a rapid reopening of the economy during then-president Trump’s term and opposition to policies of president Joe Biden’s administration, made him an instant hit.

He then sought a national platform, but appeared stiff and uneasy at candidate debates, media interviews and voter events.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Biden, Harris advocate for abortion rights in fight against Trump

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Father kills son in Pakistan over election flag dispute

Pakistan news 0
According to police reports, a father killed his son...

Devotees flock to newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya

India News 0
On Tuesday (23), the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a...

Namibian cheetah gives birth to three cubs at India’s Kuno park

India News 0
In the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh,...

Popular

Sikhs in UK receive ‘threat-to-life’ notices amid growing tensions

Headline Story 0
MANY Sikhs in the UK have received “threat-to-life” notices...

2024 election set to deliver UK’s ‘Most diverse parliament ever’

Comment 0
THE General Election is unlikely to be held until...

MP seeks Home Office intervention over worker visas for Hindu temples

Headline Story 0
GARETH THOMAS MP has written to the home secretary...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc