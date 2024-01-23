DeSantis ends election campaign, backs Trump

FLORIDA governor Ron DeSantis, once the leading Republican rival to Donald Trump, ended his election campaign and threw his support behind the former president.

DeSantis’s withdrawal, after months of weakening support, leaves only low-polling Nikki Haley standing between Trump and nomination as the Republican party’s candidate for the US presidential election in November.

In a video message, DeSantis said that following his second place finish last week in the Iowa caucuses he could not ask “supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory. Accordingly, I am today suspending my campaign.”

The decision came less than two days before the New Hampshire primary, where polls showed him far behind front-runner Trump and former UN ambassador Haley.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said, noting he has had differences with the former president, notably over the coronavirus pandemic.

“He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents.”

Trump stormed to victory in Iowa last Tuesday (16), with 51 per cent of Republican voters choosing the twice-impeached former president over DeSantis, who gained only 21 per cent, and Haley at 19 per cent.

No candidate has ever lost the race after claiming the first two states, and Trump would almost certainly declare the Republican nomination over with a win in New Hampshire.

His campaign said in a statement Sunday that he was “honored” by DeSantis’ endorsement, and called for Republicans to rally behind him, dismissing Haley as “the candidate of the globalists and Democrats.”

“It’s time to choose wisely,” the statement said.

In her own statement, Haley warned that the United States is “not a country of coronations.”

“So far, only one state has voted. Half of its votes went to Donald Trump, and half did not … Voters deserve a say in whether we go down the road of Trump and Biden again, or we go down a new conservative road,” she said.

A former naval officer, DeSantis was elected in 2018 as governor in Florida after receiving Trump’s valuable endorsement in the Republican primary.

Since then, he often distanced himself from Trump and gained notoriety for hard-right stances on education, immigration and LGBTQ issues.

His state management of the pandemic, pushing for a rapid reopening of the economy during then-president Trump’s term and opposition to policies of president Joe Biden’s administration, made him an instant hit.

He then sought a national platform, but appeared stiff and uneasy at candidate debates, media interviews and voter events.

