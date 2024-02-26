8.5 C
London
Monday, February 26, 2024
News

Buddha’s relics flown to Thailand from India for Makha Bucha day

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

A 26-day exhibition has been held in Thailand’s Bangkok where a display of sacred relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples which are transported from India on the occasion of Makha Bucha day. Thousands of worshippers are paying a visit to this sacred relic housed at the Pagoda within the Sanam Luang Pavilion.

 

Makha Bucha Day is a significant Buddhist holiday commemorating “the fourfold assembly of 1,250 enlightened monks that took place more than 2,500 years ago,” according to the Thai daily ‘The Nation’.

The festival, also known as Magha Puja, holds a special place in the hearts of Buddhists, marking a moment of spiritual reflection and worship.

lord-buddha-relics-thailand
Lord Buddha and two disciples relics displayed in Thailand (Picture credits: Press bureau, India)

The relics of Lord Buddha are dated 4th-5th century BC and were found in an excavation at Piprahwa, in the Indian state Uttar Pradesh. This is considered a part of the site of ancient Kapilavastu, by a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials in the 1970s.

The exposition itinerary includes visits to multiple venues across Thailand, allowing devotees and enthusiasts alike to pay homage to the revered artefacts,

according to the release. The relics of Lord Buddha and his two disciples arrived in Thailand with an special arrangement from the Indian Airforce on Thursday.

On friday, the relics were enshrined in a special mandapam in Bangkok. On Saturday, Macha Bucha day, esteemed Buddhist worldwide paid a visit to relics.

The 26-day exposition of the relics commenced in Thailand on 22nd February, marking the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples have been displayed together. The Lord Buddha relics were displayed along with two disciples’, Arahata Sariputra, and Arahata Maudgalyayana.

A 22-member Indian delegation accompanying the holy relics, handed over the Lord Buddha relics to Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. Expressing gratitude to the Indian government for the opportunity to exhibit the holy relics, the Thai Culture Minister affirmed his country’s commitment to spreading Lord Buddha’s message to mankind. (With inputs from PBI and Reuters)

Shelbin MS

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

