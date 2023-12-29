9.7 C
London
Friday, December 29, 2023
Subscribe
HomeSportsFootballBritish Asian man alleges racial bias by Liverpool FC
Football

British Asian man alleges racial bias by Liverpool FC

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Football

Man City winger Grealish’s Cheshire home burgled during Everton match

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish was burgled while the...
Football

Kane: England can be proud of Euro qualifying campaign

ENGLAND ended their European Championship qualifying campaign with a...
Football

UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028

THE UK and Ireland will co-host Euro 2028, while...
Football

India football coach sticks by his ‘heroes’ despite China drubbing

INDIA head coach Igor Stimac said his second-string men’s...
Football

Vinai Venkatesham to step down as Arsenal CEO next year

ARSENAL’s CEO Vinai Venkatesham will step down next summer,...

A British Asian man has taken legal action against Liverpool FC, accusing the club of racial discrimination in the handling of his job application, The Guardian reported.

The lawsuit alleged that Liverpool rejected Asad Farooq’s (25) application, favouring a less experienced candidate for the position.

According to Farooq, he has a degree in stadium and event management, boasts a commendable professional background, having worked for Tottenham Hotspur and at the Qatar World Cup.

However, Liverpool did not extend an invitation for an interview despite his application for an administrative role in November last year.

The advertised position explicitly sought candidates with experience in an elite sporting environment. A message subsequently received by Farooq stated that the experience demonstrated in his application was not as robust as that of the candidates selected for interviews.

Unwilling to accept this decision without scrutiny, Farooq, a Liverpool supporter residing in Birmingham, took the legal action.

Yunus Lunat, a lawyer known for being the first Muslim to sit on the Football Association (FA) council, and the ethnic minority representative on Liverpool’s official supporters’ committee, took up Farooq’s case.

Farooq expressed his frustration with the apparent discrepancy between Liverpool’s public commitment to diversity and their recruitment practices. He pointed out that as a South Asian, he had faced challenges breaking into the football industry, despite being highly qualified and capable.

“I’m more than capable of doing the [Liverpool] job. I’m not going to drop this because they’re claiming that they are all about diversity, they’re claiming that they want South Asians to come into the football industry, but then they do these bad recruitment practices and don’t give us these opportunities. They’re talking about how they want to break down barriers, but this is not breaking down barriers,” Farooq was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The situation took a turn when Farooq discovered that the individual appointed to the role – based on their LinkedIn profile – lacked football experience and had only held one full-time job since graduation.

Farooq, who also holds over 500 hours of volunteering experience with the FA as a team liaison officer, questioned the club’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. He asserted that Liverpool’s purported dedication to breaking down barriers did not align with their recruitment practices, emphasising the need for transparency.

Despite Farooq’s request for the club’s diversity statistics, Liverpool has refused to disclose this information. The only publicly available figures are in the FA’s 2022-23 Football Leadership Diversity Code report, where Liverpool fell short of the targets set for new hires in senior leadership and team operations roles.

Liverpool’s website prominently declares the club’s commitment to leading in equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI), and the club holds the Premier League’s highest honour for EDI.

The club declined to comment on Farooq’s case, citing ongoing legal proceedings, and has not provided diversity data to The Guardian. It is expected that the club will seek to contest the case during an employment tribunal hearing scheduled for March.

Lunat, who is representing Farooq in this case, emphasized the broader implications of such incidents in the football industry. He highlighted the lack of improvement in race demographics over the past two decades and called for a fundamental shift in attitudes and increased transparency.

“It is a sad indictment of the football workforce that there has been little if any improvement in its race demographics in the last 20 years, and I am still churning out the same comments and statements,” Lunat was quoted as saying.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Man City winger Grealish’s Cheshire home burgled during Everton match

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India to become world’s top economic power by 2100: report

Business 0
India will emerge as the largest economic superpower by...

India police hunt for people smuggling ring after France intervention

News 0
Police in India said Friday they were working to...

Pakistan bans New Year’s Eve celebrations in solidarity with Gaza

Pakistan news 0
Pakistan has banned New Year’s Eve celebrations to show...

Popular

Police don’t have ‘full understanding’ of child sex abuse, says watchdog

Headline news 0
A POLICE watchdog said that forces up and down...

Queen Camilla supports domestic violence victim at women’s refuge

UK News 0
During her visit to a refuge, the Queen offered...

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc