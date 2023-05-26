British Airways announced that it had to cancel a number of flights at London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday (25) due to a technical issue. The airline did not disclose the exact number of affected flights.

Earlier, the airport had reported that British Airways was addressing a technical problem with several of its systems, causing disruptions to both departing and arriving flights.

According to a report by The Independent newspaper, at least 50 flights were impacted by an IT problem.

However, British Airways said that most of its flights remained operational on Thursday, despite the technical issue.

The airline has assured that it had reached out to affected customers and provided them with various options.

These options included the choice of a refund or the opportunity to rebook onto an alternative flight either with British Airways or another carrier.

In recent years, the British airline has encountered several IT issues, including a significant computer system failure in 2017. This incident resulted in the stranding of approximately 75,000 passengers during a holiday weekend, leading to a notable public relations crisis for the airline.

Following the incident, British Airways made commitments to improve its operations and vowed to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(Reuters)