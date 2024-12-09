8.7 C
Indian-Americans to carry out peace protest rally in Washington against attacks on Bangladeshi Hindus

By: vibhuti

BENGALURU, INDIA - DECEMBER 04: People associated with various Hindu organisations wave placards and shout slogans during a demonstration to protest the recent incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and the arrest of former International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das by authorities in Dhaka on December 04, 2024 in Bengaluru, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)

Indian-Americans are organizing peaceful rallies in Washington, D.C., and Chicago to protest against the escalating violence faced by the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, reports suggest that over 200 attacks have occurred across 50 districts in the Muslim-majority country.

The protests, titled ‘Genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh’ and ‘Stop the Genocide: Save Hindu Lives in Bangladesh,’ aim to draw global attention to what organizers are calling a humanitarian crisis.

HinduAction, a prominent advocacy group, is leading the march near the White House on Monday  (9), while community leaders will spearhead the rally in Chicago on Sunday (8).

“The situation in Bangladesh is not just a regional crisis; it is a humanitarian catastrophe with global implications. Genocide is a crime against humanity. It is the responsibility of the international community to intervene, protect, and prevent further atrocities,” stated a message on the website www.stophindugenocide.org, a platform created by Indian-Americans to document violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In recent weeks, the brutality against Hindus has reportedly escalated, prompting Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduAction, to urge action from the U.S. government. “The outgoing Biden-Harris administration must take all possible measures to prevent further escalation of violence by radical Islamists against Hindus in Bangladesh,” Chakrabarti said.

Reports of attacks include arson, mob violence, and targeted killings of Hindu community members, leading activists to call for international intervention. Organizers emphasize that the protests are not just about raising awareness but also about advocating for concrete steps to safeguard the lives and rights of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The events come amid growing concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh, with activists stressing the importance of immediate action to halt the violence. The organizers hope the rallies will galvanize support from both U.S. lawmakers and the global community.

