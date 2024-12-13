-0.4 C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Actor Allu Arjun arrested over woman’s death during ‘Pushpa 2’ premiere

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Telugu film actor Allu Arjun during the premiere show of his film ‘Pushpa 2,’ in Hyderabad, Wednesday night, Dec. 4, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in Hyderabad following the death of a woman during the December 4 premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rise. The 35-year-old woman reportedly died from asphyxiation caused by overcrowding at Sandhya Theater, while her eight-year-old son was hospitalized.

The police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theater management under Sections 105 and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Chikkadpally police station. The complaint was filed by the family of the deceased woman.

Three people connected to the theater—one of its owners, the senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge—were also arrested as part of the investigation.

On December 11, Arjun sought the Telangana High Court’s intervention to quash the FIR against him. Meanwhile, the actor announced ₹2.5 million in financial assistance to the woman’s family.

Arjun was taken into custody from his residence under heavy security and transported to Chikkadpally police station for further questioning.

