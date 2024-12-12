Uproar in Rajya Sabha: No-trust notice against chairman sparks adjournments

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as members clashed over a no-confidence notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and allegations involving billionaire George Soros. The House failed to transact any business, with leaders from both sides accusing each other of undermining parliamentary decorum.

Leader of the House J. P. Nadda criticized the Congress for submitting the no-confidence notice, calling it an attempt to distract from alleged ties between top Congress leaders and Soros. “Our people are agitated and want a discussion on the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi,” Nadda said, linking the issue to national security concerns.

In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended the opposition’s motion, accusing Dhankhar of partisanship and acting as a “government spokesperson.” At a press conference, Kharge claimed, “His loyalty is toward the ruling party, instead of the Constitution and constitutional traditions.”

This marks the first time in parliamentary history that an attempt has been made to remove the Vice President, who serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.