2.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Subscribe
HomeIndia NewsUproar in Rajya Sabha: No-trust notice against chairman sparks adjournments
India News

Uproar in Rajya Sabha: No-trust notice against chairman sparks adjournments

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Related stories

India News

Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman criticizes 2019 Ayodhya Verdict

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Rohinton F. Nariman has...
India News

Cyclone Fengal death toll reaches 20 across Sri Lanka and India

Cyclone Fengal, which caused heavy rains and flooding in...
India News

Clashes over mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh: Death toll reaches four

Violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday as...
India News

Indian top court censures Delhi government over pollution control delays

Delhi’s pollution levels worsened Monday, with an AQI of...
India News

Security tightened in Ayodhya after threat to Ram Temple by pro-Khalistan leader

In response to an alleged threat by pro-Khalistan leader...

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as members clashed over a no-confidence notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and allegations involving billionaire George Soros. The House failed to transact any business, with leaders from both sides accusing each other of undermining parliamentary decorum.

 

Leader of the House J. P. Nadda criticized the Congress for submitting the no-confidence notice, calling it an attempt to distract from alleged ties between top Congress leaders and Soros. “Our people are agitated and want a discussion on the relationship between Soros and Sonia Gandhi,” Nadda said, linking the issue to national security concerns.

 

In response, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge defended the opposition’s motion, accusing Dhankhar of partisanship and acting as a “government spokesperson.” At a press conference, Kharge claimed, “His loyalty is toward the ruling party, instead of the Constitution and constitutional traditions.”

- Advertisement -

 

This marks the first time in parliamentary history that an attempt has been made to remove the Vice President, who serves as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Former Supreme Court judge Rohinton Nariman criticizes 2019 Ayodhya Verdict

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sara Sharif: Harrowing details of abuse revealed in court

UK News 0
Ten-year-old Sara Sharif was found dead in her Woking...

Trump appoints election denier Kari lake to head global media operation VOA

Headline news 0
US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed election denier...

Katrina Kaif celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary with Vicky Kaushal with a heartfelt post

Uncategorized 0
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood's most...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc