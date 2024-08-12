10 iconic Bollywood fashion moments of 2024

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter, influencing fashion choices across the globe. The year 2024 has been no exception, with the industry churning out some truly unforgettable fashion moments. From red carpet glamour to off-duty chic, let’s dive into the top 10 iconic Bollywood fashion moments that have captivated audiences this year.

Alia Bhatt in Met Gala 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

At the Met Gala 2024, Alia Bhatt turned heads in a regal, hand-crafted saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The ensemble showcased intricate embroidery and luxurious fabric, blending traditional elegance with contemporary flair. The saree’s rich textures and detailed craftsmanship highlighted Alia’s sophisticated style, making her stand out on the red carpet. Her look was complemented by minimalistic accessories and a sleek hairstyle, enhancing the saree’s opulent appeal. Alia’s appearance at the event was a masterclass in combining classic Indian attire with high-fashion glamour, reaffirming her status as a fashion icon.

Deepika Padukone, Fighter Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, along with co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor for the promotions of her film Fighter where she was spotted in loose clothing fashion. During that time she had not revealed about her pregnancy, hence hiding her baby bump, she was spotted in these loose clothing. Known for her impeccable style and acting prowess, Deepika continues to impress with her fashion choices. Despite being in her first trimester, she effortlessly showcased maternity wear with a chic sweater and denim pants, blending comfort with elegance. While she may not be very active on social media, Deepika’s rare posts always create a buzz. Her latest look, a stylish nod to her love for denim, has once again set fashion trends ablaze.

- Advertisement -

Taapsee Pannu, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

For the promotions of Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu has been making fashion statements with her striking looks. Embracing a mix of contemporary and traditional styles, she has showcased a range of outfits that highlight her versatile fashion sense. From elegant sarees with modern twists to chic, tailored ensembles, Taapsee’s promotional wardrobe is both dynamic and sophisticated. Her fashion choices reflect her character in the film, balancing glamour with a touch of edginess. Each appearance is carefully curated to make an impact, further solidifying her status as a style icon in the industry.

Ranveer Singh, From Colors to All Blacks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh has long been known for his vibrant and eclectic fashion choices, often seen in bold colors and unconventional patterns. However, this year has marked a notable shift in his style. Embracing a more streamlined and sophisticated look, Ranveer has recently been spotted favoring an all-black wardrobe. This change signifies a move towards a more classic and edgy aesthetic, showcasing his versatility as a fashion icon. His new style features sleek, monochromatic outfits that include tailored suits, leather jackets, and minimalistic accessories. This transition highlights Ranveer’s ability to reinvent his fashion persona while maintaining his unique flair.

Ananya Pandey, Bringing back the Y2K Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday has embraced her love for Y2K fashion with enthusiasm this year. Known for her stylish throwbacks to the early 2000s, Ananya has been rocking nostalgic trends with a modern twist. From glittery crop tops and low-rise jeans to colorful sunglasses and statement accessories, her outfits channel the vibrant and playful spirit of the Y2K era. Ananya’s bold choices celebrate this retro trend while keeping her look fresh and relevant. Her fashion sense not only pays homage to the past but also sets a stylish precedent for contemporary Y2K revival, making her a standout in the current fashion scene.

Jahnvi Kapoor, Ulajh Promotions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent look from Balmain’s Resort 2025 collection is a perfect example of subverting traditional dress codes. She wore a striking black and white tuxedo dress that prominently displayed the brand’s label on the front. The dress features a button at the hip, a slit at the bottom, and pocket flaps, merging the structured elements of a jacket with the elegance of a dress.

This piece is from the same collection that recently saw Gigi Hadid wearing a blue dress embroidered with the female form, designed by Olivier Rousteing.

Sonam Kapoor, Repurposing Jewelry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIRTY (@thedirtymagazine)

Sonam Kapoor is renowned not only for her impeccable fashion sense but also for her innovative approach to styling, including the art of repurposing jewelry. She often breathes new life into classic pieces, showcasing her ability to blend tradition with modernity. Kapoor graces the digital cover of Dirty Magazine for its latest issue, captured through the lens of renowned photographer Tim Walker.

Vicky Kaushal, Fusion Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Bollywood has always been a vibrant mix of cultures, and this is vividly seen in its fashion trends. In 2024, fusion fashion is making waves, merging traditional Indian wear with Western styles. Picture Ananya Panday donning a saree with a cropped leather jacket or Vicky Kaushal rocking a kurta paired with distressed jeans. This trend is all about experimenting and playing with your wardrobe, resulting in unique, personalized looks that blend the best of both worlds.

Kareena Kapoor, Keeping it Casual

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is redefining casual chic with her effortlessly cool style. This year, she’s embraced laid-back fashion, opting for comfortable yet stylish pieces. Her wardrobe features simple, well-fitted jeans paired with relaxed tees, cozy sweaters, and classic sneakers. Kareena’s approach is all about easy elegance, steering clear of complicated outfits and embracing a more relaxed aesthetic. Whether she’s out for a casual brunch or running errands, her look is polished yet approachable, proving that comfort and style can go hand-in-hand. Her ability to make everyday wear look effortlessly chic continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts.

Vijay Verma, Unconventional and Stylish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

Vijay Varma’s navy blue suit is striking with its deep neckline and unique knot design above the torso. Complemented by a locket and chain, the look exudes elegance and sophistication. His impeccable style makes this outfit stand out for its refined and eye-catching appeal.