India’s Independence Day: 10 iconic patriotic songs that stirred the soul of a nation

Indian cinema has been a powerful medium for expressing the nation’s spirit, especially during the tumultuous years of the freedom struggle, celebrating the Independence Day on 15th August. These songs, with their evocative lyrics and stirring melodies, have ignited the hearts of millions and continue to inspire generations on this Independence Day. Here are ten of the most iconic songs that have left an enduring legacy:

Ae Watan Mere, Raazi

Alia Bhatt’s patriotic debut, Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar is based on an Indian spy who was married to Pakistani officer during the Bangladesh Liberation War 1971. This song sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with a chorus of children in the background gives goosebumps and patriotic feelings utmost.

Vande Mataram, Album

This not the ‘National Song’ of India, but a song which brings equivalent feelings of patriotism, sung and composed by AR Rehman, showcases the culture of India, not just one but several, from mountains to deserts, the tricolor in unfurled in each part of India, showcasing unity in this diversity.

Aisa Des Hai Mera, Veer Zaraa

This song featuring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, shows the fields of Punjab where actor Shah Rukh Khan who is playing the role of Indian soldier Veer shows the beauty of India to actor Preity Zinta, a Pakistani who is on a purpose visit to India. This song is beautifully sung by iconic Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan weaves the beats of Indian musical instruments.

Tere Mitti, Kesari

The song “Tere Mitti” from the film Kesari features Akshay Kumar and is a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made by soldiers. Sung by B Praak and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the song’s lyrics, penned by Manoj Muntashir, express deep patriotism and longing for one’s homeland. In Kesari, the song underscores the emotional and patriotic journey of the protagonist, a soldier who fights valiantly in the historic Battle of Saragarhi. The powerful visuals of the song, combined with its moving melody, evoke a strong sense of national pride and the personal cost of serving one’s country. “Tere Mitti” has been praised for its emotional depth and stirring tribute to the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism.

Lehra Do, 83

“Lehra Do” is a poignant and stirring song from the Bollywood film 83, which chronicles India’s historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The song features vocals by Arijit Singh, with music composed by Pritam and lyrics by Kausar Munir. The song captures the emotional highs and lows of the Indian cricket team’s journey through the World Cup, celebrating their perseverance and eventual triumph. “Lehra Do” is a tribute to the spirit of victory and the joy of overcoming challenges, resonating deeply with both cricket fans and those who appreciate heartfelt, patriotic music.

Salaam India, Mary Kom

“Salaam India” is a motivational and patriotic song from the Bollywood film Mary Kom (2014), which stars Priyanka Chopra in the titular role of the Indian boxer Mary Kom. The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics by Prashant Ingole, and features the vocals of Sunidhi Chauhan. The song is a powerful tribute to the spirit of India and its athletes.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera, Swades

A beautiful composition by AR Rahman, this song from the movie Swades explores themes of patriotism and the responsibilities of every citizen towards their country. The song’s gentle melody and meaningful lyrics have a calming effect. In this, AR Rehman has used multiple different instruments, including traditional Indian instruments.

Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe

This energetic anthem from the movie ‘Lakshya’ celebrates the spirit of unity and camaraderie. The song’s catchy tune and inspiring lyrics have made it a popular choice for patriotic events.

Rang De Basanti, Rang De Basanti

While the film itself is a modern take on patriotism, the title song is a vibrant celebration of India’s youth and their potential to bring about change. The song’s energetic rhythm and catchy lyrics have made it a popular anthem for the younger generation.

These songs are just a glimpse into the vast treasure trove of patriotic music in India. They continue to inspire and unite people, reminding us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and the responsibility we have to build a better India.