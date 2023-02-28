ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, has announced the world digital premiere of the highly acclaimed Marathi film Vaalvi.

After bringing forth blockbuster Marathi films like Pandu, Zombivali, Har Har Mahadev, and Timepass 3, ZEE5 Global is set to premiere Vaalvi on 24th February.

Directed by Paresh Mokashi, the film stars Swwapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, Anita Date-Kelkar, and Shivani Surve in leading roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Madhugandha Kulkarni, Vaalvi successfully ran at the box office.

The film starts with Avni (Anita Date-Kelkar) and Aniket (Swapnil Joshi), a couple, deciding to kill themselves simultaneously. They are convinced that there is no way out of their financial problems and that suicide is the best solution. However, as it turns out, this is not a suicide mission, but an attempt to murder, and the masterminds behind this are Aniket and his girlfriend Devika (Shivani Surve) in the hope of getting rid of Aniket’s nagging wife. There is also a mysterious man (Subodh Bhave) with a hidden ulterior motive. What happens further on judgment day is what the film is about.

With an IMDb rating of 8.8, Vaalvi is amongst the highest-rated Marathi films. It was appreciated by critics and viewers alike for its unique plot, unexpected twists and turns, and strong performances by the actors. With its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global on 24th February, the film will be available to viewers across 190+ countries.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “At ZEE5 Global, we have always endeavoured to bring a colourful linguistic diversity to global viewers through our vast content library. With the release of the Marathi thriller comedy, Vaalvi, we take a step further towards taking Marathi stories to the world. The movie brings to viewers a pacy, funny, and engaging watch that is sure to keep them on the edge of their seats.”

Director Paresh Mokashi said, “Vaalvi is a quirky dark thriller comedy and a genre which is not extensively explored in Marathi cinema; hence, I am overwhelmed with the response from critics and fans alike as they have liked and appreciated our unusual attempt. Now with Vaalvi’s World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global, I am excited about the film’s second innings. For those who haven’t watched the film already, I can promise that Vaalvi will take them by surprise and keep them entertained and intrigued through the constant twists and turns”.

Actor Swwapnil Joshi said, “Vaalvi was an experimental role for me as it is unlike anything I have portrayed before, and I am thrilled with the response. My director (Paresh) helped me broaden my horizon as an actor and pushed me out of my comfort zone, for which I am grateful. I am also grateful to the viewers for appreciating this film and giving it their love. Now with Vaalvi’s World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global, I am excited for the film to reach a wider audience base worldwide. I insist that people sample this film as it is a deliciously written, twisted black-comedy and a satirical take on a crime of passion”.

Watch Vaalvi from 24th February 2023 exclusively on ZEE5 Global!