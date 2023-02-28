ASIAN millionaire Surinder Arora’s luxury Fairmont Windsor Park Hotel served as the venue for talks between British prime minister Rishi Sunak and the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, to break the Northern Ireland protocol deadlock on Monday (27).

Sunak and Von der Leyen proclaimed a “new chapter” in UK-EU relations after years of Brexit tensions as they agreed to the new pact.

It follows more than a year of tense talks over the “Northern Ireland Protocol”, which has unsettled the province 25 years on from a historic peace deal that ended three decades of armed conflict.

Those talks took place on Monday at Arora’s luxury hotel in Windsor, set in 100 acres and managed jointly with Accor.

Arora's portfolio includes hotels such as Sofitel London Heathrow, Sofitel London Gatwick, Renaissance London Heathrow, InterContinental London ‒ The O2, and others across major UK airports and locations.

Arora maintains his long-standing relationships with friends, including the renowned singer Sir Cliff Richard, who formally opened the Fairmont Windsor Park.

He also speaks highly of his dedicated staff. “I’m surrounded by great senior executives and a fantastic workforce in the group. I also enjoy spending time with the family and the grandkids and on the golf course.”

Since 1999, the Arora Group has earned its reputation by carefully managing projects from start to finish and beyond. It now possesses and oversees a varied collection of prime assets in the country’s most important business centres, collaborating with some of the globe’s most well-known brands to deliver consistently superior service and sustainable growth.

The Arora family has a strong portfolio of hotel assets along with commercial properties and land banks. As a matter of fact, the Asian Rich List values the family at £1.1 billion.