YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s ‘sex with parents’ question copied from ‘OG Crew’s Truth or Drink’

Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Backlash for Controversial Question on India’s Got Latent

Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, is facing severe criticism for an inappropriate question he asked on Samay Raina’s talent show, India’s Got Latent. The controversy erupted after Ranveer, who appeared as a guest judge in a bonus episode, asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?”

The episode has since been taken down from YouTube, but the outrage remains. Viewers slammed not only Ranveer but also Samay Raina and fellow judge Apoorva Makhija for allowing such a question on the show. Adding fuel to the fire, it was later revealed that the controversial question wasn’t even original—it was copied from OG Crew’s Truth or Drink, where host Sammy Walsh had asked the same.

Despite this revelation, the backlash against Ranveer remains strong. One social media user commented, “Wat ever, if it is original or copied. Hello should have thought n had some brains before asking such questions.” Another pointed out, “He came with research thinking it’s like any other podcast but actually messed up bad!!” Expressing a harsher opinion, a netizen wrote, “Jo hua galat hua. He should be jailed for at least a few days/weeks and the show India’s Got Latent should be given strict warning or ban for weeks/months.”

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

Following the outrage, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology on Instagram, stating, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry.” However, the controversy escalated further, with reports emerging that the police visited his residence.

The incident has raised questions about the responsibility of digital content creators and the ethical boundaries of entertainment. While India’s Got Latent is known for its unpredictable and often controversial moments, this particular instance has sparked debates on what should and shouldn’t be acceptable in mainstream digital media.

Will Ranveer be forgiven anytime soon? That remains to be seen.