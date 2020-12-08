Actress Divya Bhatnagar, who had worked in TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udaan, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Sasural Genda Phool, and others, passed away today. The 36-year-old was tested positive for Covid-19 and passed away due to cardiac arrest. She was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai.

A family member told PTI, “She died after a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to hospital for about seven-eight days ago.”

Nidhi Uttam, who had worked with Divya in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, told the news agency, “I was keeping a track on her health for the last ten days. I spoke to her mother last evening and she said all the reports were normal but her lung infection was not ok. In the night, we came to know that she is quite critical and soon she passed away around 3-30 am. She shouldn’t have gone so soon.”

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram to mourn her friend Divya’s demise. She posted, “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial .Too soon to go my friend… Om shanty.”

Film and television actress, Shilpa Shirodkar, who had also worked with Divya in a TV show, posted on Instagram, “Im so so so heartbroken 💔 RIP my dearest divya 🥲🥲🥲”

We pray that Divya’s soul rests in peace.