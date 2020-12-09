There were reports that Kriti Sanon has been tested positive for Covid-19. But the actress had not shared any official statement about it. However, today, Kriti took to Instagram to inform her fans that she has been tested positive.

The actress posted a note which read, “I’d like to inform everyone that I have been tested positive for Covid-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry as I’m feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and the doctor’s advice. So, I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet.”

Kriti was shooting for her untitled film with Rajkummar Rao in Chandigarh. A few days ago, she returned to Mumbai, and was tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress is supposed to start shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Apart from the untitled film with Rao and Bachchan Pandey, Kriti has film Mimi in her kitty. Mimi was slated to release this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. It is the remake of Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy.