Yami Gautam Dhar is on a roll. She has been known to be an actress who has an eye for quality content and can also deliver projects with an equal amount of entertainment quotient. With her latest release Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, she just proves that yet again.

After films like A Thursday, Dasvi, and Lost within this one year, Yami is now seen in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga where she played a very layered character with different shades to it and what is winning the audience more than anything is that she has established her faith in them with the previous few films.

So hailing her performance in Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, fans have been saying:

Yami will next be seen in Dhoom Dhaam along with Prateek Gandhi, and OMG 2 with Akshay Kumar.