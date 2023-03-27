Actress Simone Ashley, who shot to fame with Netflix’s Bridgerton, has made her relationship public with boyfriend Tino Klein!

The 27-year-old star recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo of herself with Tino at Netflix’s 2023 BAFTA Awards Party.

In the caption, Simone thanked photographer Greg Williams and said, “thank you for taking one of my favourite photos.”

Simone also openly kissed Tino on the cheek at the event too!

The Bridgerton star wore an Alexandre Vauthier look with a top held together only by crystals to the event.

It is still unclear how long Simone and Tino have been dating each other, but if reports are to be believed, the pair first met at the F1 race in Monaco.

Tino is the CEO of the GP Ice Race, a new winter event in Austria.

It is not the first time Ashley has posted Klein on her Instagram, although previous photos were more subtle.

The Sex Education star shared two cryptic posts in December. The first featured a Polaroid photo of Klein blowing out candles on his birthday cake on Dec. 19. The second, shared on Dec. 29, included Ashley in a mountainous location with Klein.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.