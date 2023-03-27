Recently on Purple Day, an international day intended to increase awareness of epilepsy, well-known actress Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a video on the same. She emphasized the significance of discussing epilepsy and raising awareness in the video in order to dispel the stigma and myths associated with this neurological condition.

She also advised people to educate themselves and others about epilepsy and seizure recognition and management. The actress has contributed to fostering a better knowledge of epilepsy and inspiring more people to participate in the discussion about this crucial topic by spreading her message.

On Purple Day, @epilepsymumbai chose to create awareness by sharing a video of the epilepsy advocate and warrior Fatima Sana Shaikh addressing the topic.

“This day is usually celebrated so that we talk about epilepsy and create awareness. You can choose to talk about epilepsy any day and any time or choose to create awareness every day. But it provides us another reason to do so.”

“To all the epilepsy warriors, Stay strong, Take your medicines on time, go to the doctor and the most important thing is to talk about this condition,” the actress said in the video.

She highlights the importance of talking about the condition and creating awareness as it is unfair to expect people to understand a condition about which they are not aware in the first place.

Fatima has often addressed her struggles with Epilepsy on social media and later conducted several awareness campaigns regarding the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima will be seen in Dhak Dhak, directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and Ayush Maheshwari. She has recently wrapped Sam Bahadur in which she will be seen playing the role of Indira Gandhi next to Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.