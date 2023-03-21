Baroness Louise Casey was appointed by the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in February 2022 and was asked to lead an independent review into culture and standards of behaviour.

This was in response to the grave levels of public concern following the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, and a series of other deeply troubling incidents.

But since then, another officer, David Carrick, was also jailed for life for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back two decades, and several other Met scandals have emerged.

Over the last year, the review has carried out a rigorous independent analysis – both quantitative and qualitative – alongside a wide-ranging series of listening events and consultations both inside and outside of the Met.

Casey’s findings come nearly 25 years after the Macpherson Report, which probed Met failures after the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993, also found the force institutionally racist and recommended dozens of reforms.

Major shortcomings highlighted in the report

The Met is failing women and children

After a decade of austerity, frontline policing has been deprioritised and degraded

There is institutional racism, sexism and homophobia, inside the organisation in terms of how officers and staff are treated, and outside the organisation in terms of how communities are policed

And it is unable to police itself

Recommendations of the review