Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, The Immortal Ashwatthama is one of the most awaited forthcoming films. What makes the project hugely anticipated is the fact that it reunites Kaushal with director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala after the runaway success of Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019.

The latest update on The Immortal Ashwatthama is that the high-profile film will go before cameras in the month of August in Ukraine, followed by several other international locations.

A source in the know informs a leading publication, “The first schedule of the film will begin in Ukraine, after which it will be shot at other multiple international locations. Aditya is currently in the stage of finalising his other shooting spots. Meanwhile, Vicky has started prepping for the film, and Sara will begin with her preparations in April.”

Sara Ali Khan, who made her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018), will share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. The audience is excited to see this fresh pairing on celluloid.

We also hear that not just Kaushal, the Coolie No. 1 (2020) actress will also do some hardcore action sequences in the upcoming film. To nail them, she is set to learn a few forms of martial arts, including MMA.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is presently shooting for Yash Raj Films’ next with Manushi Chhillar. Vijay Krishna Acharya is calling the shots. The actor is also waiting for the release of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next directorial Sardar Udham. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, has finished shooting for Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is poised for its theatrical release on August 6, 2021.

