Rani Mukerji has been in the industry for the past 25 years. She has proved her mettle as an actor and as a star. She has played powerful roles on the big screen and has also been the perfect Bollywood heroine.

Today, Rani celebrates her 43rd birthday, so let’s look at the list of songs in which the actress impressed us with her dance moves…

Koi Mil Gaya (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)

We have to start the list with the song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rani looked simply gorgeous in the track and showcased her dance moves surely stole our hearts.

Chhalka Chhalka Re (Saathiya)

While the dance moves in Koi Mil Gaya were a bit western, in the song Chhalka Chhalka Re, Rani did some desi moves and impressed everyone. She also looked damn pretty in the Indian avatar in the track.

Dhadak Dhadak (Bunty Aur Babli)

In the track Dhadak Dhadak from the film Bunty Aur Babli, Rani did some fantastic dance moves, and her energy in the track was surely the highlight. Also, her expressions were simply amazing in the song.

Nach Baliye (Bunty Aur Babli)

While Dhadak Dhadak was a full-on desi track, in Nach Baliye, Rani got to do some western steps and she nailed it. We simply can’t wait to see her dance moves in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Dil Bole Hadippa

We all know that Shahid Kapoor is one of the best dancers we have in the industry. But, Rani stood equal to him in the remix version of the song Dil Bole Hadippa. Also, we can’t ignore that she looked super hot in the song.

Dreamum Wakeupum / Aga Bai / Sava Dollar (Aiyyaa)

Rani is one of the most versatile actresses we have in the industry. But, she showcased her versatility as a dancer in the film Aiyyaa. There were three dance numbers in the film and in each and every track she was exceptional. In Dreamum Wakeupum she did South Indian dance, in Aga Bai she showcased belly dancing moves, and in Sava Dollar she did Lavani.