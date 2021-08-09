Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, known for his performance as Sajjan Singh in the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, passed away on Sunday (08) due to multiple organ failure.

Shyam started his journey as an actor with the film Sardari Begum (1996) and later featured in many movies like Zakhm (1998), Nayak (2001), Shakti: The Power (2002), Parzania (2005), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), Slumdog Millionaire (2008), and others.

The 63-year-old rose to fame with the TV show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2009 – 2012). He was recently seen in season two of the show which started airing on Star Bharat in March 2021.

Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to mourn Shyam’s demise. He tweeted, “Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved it fully both as an actor and as a person!!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! जो जिया अच्छा जिया मेरे दोस्त !! प्रभु तुम्हारी आत्मा को शांति दें !!!”

Actor Manoj Joshi also tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of my friend and very talented actor Anupam Shyam ji. We have lost a great man. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. ॐ शांति.”

Rahul Dev wrote on Twitter, “Rest in peace Shyam Ji … Ek Acchey Insaan Aur Umda Kalakaar #AnupamShyam Ji #OmShanti.”

We pray that the actor’s soul rests in peace.