Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai which starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles. The movie on Monday (09) completed 20 years of its release and Farhan took to Twitter to thank everyone for it.

With Dil Chahta Hai turning 20, even his production house Excel Entertainment completes 20 years. Farhan tweeted a note which read, “And to think all we wanted was to just make Dil Chahta Hai. Thank you life for having other plans. Thank you to all actors, writers, directors, technicians, music directors, lyricists and every single person from all creative departments and production teams that walked alongside and sometimes carried me on this journey. None of it was possible without you. And none of it was possible without the love of you, the audiences. It’s been your support that’s given wings to our dreams. Thank you. All I can say now, two decades later, is that we’re just getting started. Let’s fly.”

Moviegoers have been waiting for a sequel to Dil Chahta Hai, but Farhan says he has never thought about it. He said, “There was never a point where I thought, let’s discover where these three characters are 20 years later. I have not thought about that at all, to be honest.”

As the movie completes 20 years of its release, Farhan is filled with many emotions. “The one that is at the forefront of it all is honestly just how fortunate I was to get such amazing people to collaborate on my first film. Then the film did what it had to do by itself, there is nothing you can do after you have made it. People make it their own and keep it alive,” he said.

The filmmaker-turned-actor further stated, “The fact that subsequent generations keep discovering the film, keep relating to it in their own way is not something you can plan. It fills me with happiness and so much love that people have for something that I did two decades ago. That they remember it so fondly. I feel fortunate.”