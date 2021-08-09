Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the best directors we have in Indian cinema. He started his journey as an assistant director, and in the year 1996, he made his directorial debut with Khamoshi: The Musical which starred Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas.

On Monday (09), Khamoshi completed 25 years of its release which means Bhansali also completed 25 years in the industry. To celebrate this achievement Bhansali Productions shared a video and tweeted, “Each passing day has been an onset of a new beginning. A journey of a thousand miles wouldn’t have been possible without each one of you. As we celebrate #25YearsOfSLB, we relive every moment of curating these handmade films just for you. Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.”

In the video, we get to see a montage from Bhansali’s movies, and at the end, there’s a quote by the filmmaker which reads, “I have enjoyed every minute of making films these 25 years and still a long way to go.”

In these 25 years, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed films like Khamoshi: The Musical, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Black, Saawariya, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. His next release will be Gangubai Kathiawadi which stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Bhansali in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Gangubai Kathiawadi, took to Twitter to congratulate the filmmaker. He tweeted, “Hey Sanjay, Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for you https://youtu.be/eVa2-UkDJRc @bhansali_produc.”

Deepika Padukone, who has worked to the filmmaker in three movies, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, also shared a note on her Instagram story which read, “9th NOVEMBER 2007. My debut film Om Shant Om was pitted against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. And as grateful as I was (And I still am… I cannot think of another female actor who has been launched in the same manner as I was), I also remember thinking to myself at the same time, that I would never be good enough..to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse. Fast forward to 2012. I was extremely unwell and laid up in bed. I received a call from my management saying ”Sanjay Leela Bhansali wants to meet you”. I said, ”What?!. They said, ”Yes! He is doing a film and would really like to meet you”. ”I would do cartwheels to go and see him right away, but I can’t get out of my bed right now!” I said. The next thing I know, he was on his way to see me!”

It further read, “What ensued in the years that followed was nothing short of an ‘iconic partnership’ I believe. And together we’ve created ‘iconic characters’. Characters that have been etched in the minds and hearts of people forever! What I cherish even more though is the influence our collaboration has done on me personally. I say this without a shadow of a doubt that I wouldn’t be half the person I am today if it wasn’t for Sanjay Leela Bhansali! As he embarks on the next phase of this most incredible journey, I look forward to creating many more iconic characters together, but more importantly, I wish him good health, peace of mind, and happiness…always!”