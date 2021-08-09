A few days ago, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had announced that on Mahesh Babu’s 46th birthday, they will be unveiling the ‘SuperStar’s Birthday BLASTER’. On Monday (09), a teaser of the movie was release.

Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to share the teaser. They tweeted, “If Mass Euphoria takes over the screen, how it’ll be? #SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER https://youtu.be/2cVu7KZxW3c #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @MusicThaman @madhie1 @GMBents @14ReelsPlus @saregamasouth.”

The teaser is a treat for Mahesh Babu’s fans, and he is looking damn good in it. We also get a glimpse of Keerthy Suresh in the teaser, and the actress looks beautiful in it. Well, this will be Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s first film together, and moviegoers are excited to watch their pairing on the big screen.

The music of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is composed by S. Thaman who has earlier composed songs for Mahesh Babu’s movies like Aagadu, Businessman and Dookudu.

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most awaited upcoming Telugu films. The movie is slated to release on 13th January 2021. The movie will be clashing with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam, and Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s next during the Makar Sankranti weekend.