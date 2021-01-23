Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She has been a part of Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films, and had also featured in the Hindi movie Qarib Qarib Singlle opposite Irrfan Khan.

Parvathy’s next release will be Malayalam film Varthamanam which has been in the news because of its controversial subject. The first look of the film was unveiled by Mammootty in March 2020, and recently, the makers have released the teaser of the film.

Check out the teaser here…

Well, the movie talks about student protests in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and revolves around a Muslim student played by Parvathy Thiruvothu. The teaser is damn good and Parvathy as usual is fantastic in it. Even Roshan Mathew leaves a mark.

The Censor Board of Film Certification had denied certification to the film, and Sandeep Kumar, the member of CBFC had called the film anti-national. He had earlier tweeted, “As a censor board member, I saw the film Varthamanam. The subject is the Dalit, Muslim oppression in the JNU protest. I opposed it because the film’s writer and producer is Aryadan Shoukath. The film’s premise was surely anti-national.”

However, later, he had deleted the tweet.

Varthamanam has now been cleared by the revising committee, and the makers are planning to release it in February this year. Directed by Sidhartha Siva, Varthamanam is written by Aryadan Shoukath and it also stars Dain Davis.

Talking about Parvathy’s other movies; she has films like Rachiyamma and Aarkkariyam. Even the teaser of Aarkkariyam was released recently.