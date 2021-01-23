In 2020, we saw many remakes like Baaghi 3, Dil Bechara, Laxmii, Durgamati, and Coolie No. 1. Well, 2021 also won’t be an exception as we will get to see many remakes.

So, today, let’s look at the list of remakes to look forward to in 2021…

The Girl On The Train

The Girl On The Train starring Parineeti Chopra, Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Avinash Tiwary is all set to release on Netflix on 26th February 2021. The movie is a remake of Hollywood film which had the same name, and starred Emily Blunt in the lead role.

Antim

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are currently busy with the shooting of Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim. The film is a remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern and well, the teaser of the film has already created excitement among the audiences.

Tadap

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is all set to make his debut with Milan Luthria’s Tadap. The movie, which also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, is a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100.

Jersey

After the super success of Kabir Singh which was a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for one more remake. He will be seen in the remake of the Telugu movie Jersey which starred Nani in the lead roles. The Shahid Kapoor starrer is slated to release on Diwali this year.

Laal Singh Chadha

Last on the list, we have Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is the remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and it is being directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the big screens on Christmas this year.