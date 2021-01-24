National Film Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is set to begin production on his next film, India Lockdown. As the title suggests itself, India Lockdown is a pandemic-themed film centring on the plight of people during the pandemic and how the unprecedented lockdown impacted their daily life.

After officially announcing the film last year, Bhandarkar has finalised the lead cast for the same. Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen have been signed to play important roles in the film. The filmmaker has also roped in Prateik Babbar to join the ensemble cast.

In an interview during the early stages of lockdown, Bhandarkar had shared his thoughts on the Coronavirus pandemic. “I was saddened to see the plight of migrant workers across India. As filmmakers, we are all contributing to fight this unexpected crisis. The time has come for everyone to unite and put humanity first,” he said.

The acclaimed filmmaker took to his Instagram handle earlier today and shared a couple of pictures from the ‘muhurat’ ceremony of the film and tagged the entire cast and crew. In another post, he shared a teaser poster of his hugely anticipated film.

Apart from calling the shots, Bhandarkar will also produce the film under his banner Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures. The film is set to mount the shooting floor next week. The filmmaker is known for directing such notable films as Chandni Bar (2001), Page 3 (2005), Traffic Signal (2007), and Fashion (2008).

