Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim is one of the most awaited films of the year. There were reports that Saiee Manjrekar will be seen opposite Salman in the film, and TV actress Mahima Makwana will make her Bollywood debut opposite Aayush in the movie.

However, now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, actress Pragya Jaiswal will be seen opposite Salman in the movie. A source told the entertainment portal, “She has been shooting silently for the last few days with the entire team of Antim and was also a part of the Mahabaleshwar schedule. She plays’ Salman’s lady love and the two will also have a romantic song in the film.”

“The shoot is going on in full swing, and the team is looking to wrap up the film by mid-February and get it ready for a release in second half of 2021,” the source added.

Pragya has featured in many films down South, and had made her Hindi debut in the 2014 release Titoo MBA. The actress is known for her performance in Telugu from Kanche for which she had received many debut awards.

Talking about Antim, the movie is a remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern and it is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman plays the role of a Sikh cop in the film and Aayush will be seen portraying the character of a gangster.

In December 2020, the makers had unveiled a teaser of the film in which they had shared a glimpse of Salman and Aayush’s fight sequence. The latter had posted it on Instagram and captioned it as, “Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati Hai.. Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat. #Gratitude #AntimFirstLook @beingsalmankhan @maheshmanjrekaronline @skfilmsofficial @hiteshmodakofficial.”