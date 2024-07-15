Two bodies found in suitcases on Bristol bridge, murder suspect charged

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of two bodies, identified as Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, found inside suitcases on Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge, police confirmed on Monday. The victims, one originally from France, had previously been in a relationship and were residing together in west London, where the suspect had been staying.

The case, though current evidence does not indicate a homophobic motive, has been classified as a hate crime. Additional human remains were also found at a London apartment linked to the investigation.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, the suspect, is scheduled to appear before magistrates in London later today. Metropolitan Police deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine stated, “I know that this terrible incident will cause concern not just among residents but in the broader LGBTQ+ community across London.” He assured that no other suspects were being sought in connection with the killings.

“My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are grappling with this terrible news,” Valentine added.