Trump signs bill requiring release of all Jeffrey Epstein Federal Files

Highlights:

Trump signs bipartisan bill ordering release of all federal files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Legislation passes with an overwhelming 427–1 House vote; Senate approves the measure unanimously.

DOJ must release the documents within 30 days, allowing only limited victim-protection redactions.

Law prohibits withholding information due to political sensitivity or reputational concerns.

The decision follows months of Trump administration resistance and pressure from his own party.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday (19) approved bipartisan legislation requiring his administration to release all federal records related to Jeffrey Epstein. The move marks a clear reversal for Trump, who had opposed congressional efforts for months before acknowledging that lawmakers had enough support to advance the bill without White House backing.

The House passed the legislation in a decisive 427–1 vote. Republican Rep Clay Higgins of Louisiana was the only member to vote against the bill, arguing that the mandate could inadvertently expose the identities of people who appeared in investigative materials but were not accused of wrongdoing. The Senate later adopted the measure without dissent, and leaders chose to forgo a formal roll-call vote to show unified support.

Trump Responds After Bipartisan Momentum Builds

With near-unanimous support in Congress, Trump faced rising pressure from both parties. Though the president had the authority to release the records earlier in the year, he had resisted doing so. His position prompted frustration inside the Republican Party, especially as legislators signaled they were prepared to enact a disclosure mandate regardless of the White House stance.

Tensions increased when the administration brought Rep Lauren Boebert, one of the bill’s most vocal Republican supporters, to the White House Situation Room in an attempt to persuade her to reconsider. She declined. By the weekend, Trump concluded that continuing to oppose the measure would be ineffective.

In announcing his decision, Trump framed the issue as an unnecessary distraction from what he described as the administration’s larger accomplishments.

“Democrats have used the Epstein issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories,” he wrote on social media while confirming he had signed the bill. A day earlier, he had stated publicly that he did not want Republicans sidetracked by continuing controversy.

What the New Epstein Records Law Requires

Under the legislation, the Department of Justice must release all files, communications, and investigative materials connected to Epstein. This includes records related to the 2019 federal investigation into his death while in custody. The DOJ has 30 days to make the documents public.

Redactions are permitted only in circumstances involving victim protection or to avoid interference with ongoing federal investigations. The law states that the government may not withhold information because it might cause political embarrassment or reputational harm.

Trump’s Past Comments and Longstanding Public Interest

Trump has acknowledged that he knew Epstein socially years before Epstein’s criminal activities became public. He has repeatedly stated he was unaware of Epstein’s behavior and had cut ties with him long before the financier’s 2019 arrest. Epstein’s connections to numerous influential individuals have led to persistent speculation surrounding the federal files.

Before Trump returned to the White House, some of his political allies amplified conspiracy theories about Epstein’s death and alleged federal cover-ups. The passage of this bill ensures that a substantial volume of long-withheld records will now be released. Lawmakers who supported the bill said transparency is necessary, even as some members expressed concern about the potential impact on individuals who may be named in the materials despite having no involvement in criminal activity.

Trump Sets New Course After Months of Resistance

The signing of the bill closes a prolonged period in which trump officials worked to prevent or delay public access to the Epstein documentation. The legislation’s bipartisan backing and the intensity of congressional support left the White House with little room to continue resisting.

The release of the Epstein files is expected to draw significant public interest as federal agencies prepare to comply with the new law. For trump, the decision ends a contentious chapter and sets the stage for what could become one of the most closely watched disclosures of government investigative material in recent years.