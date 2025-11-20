Donald Trump Jr. visits Taj Mahal under heavy security measures

Highlights:

Donald Trump Jr. visited the Taj Mahal on Thursday under heightened security.

He arrived at approximately 3:30 pm IST and spent close to an hour inside the monument.

The trump family connection drew significant attention, with the same guide who toured President Donald Trump in 2020 leading this visit.

Authorities coordinated a large-scale security operation with US personnel and CISF units. - Advertisement -

The administration carried out cleaning drives and cleared key routes ahead of the trump visit.

Donald Trump Jr. took photos at the Diana bench and showed strong curiosity about the Taj Mahal’s history and architecture.

Officials said Donald Trump Jr. is expected to attend a destination wedding in Udaipur.

Donald Trump Jr., son of president Donald Trump, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday (20) and spent nearly an hour inside the monument as part of a tightly managed security plan, officials said. He reached the complex at around 3:30 pm IST and walked through major sections of the site, stopping for photographs, including a picture at the well-known Diana bench.

A senior official said he showed deep interest in the Taj Mahal’s history and construction, asking his guide detailed questions about its architecture.

Guide Nitin Singh accompanied Donald Trump Jr. during the visit. Officials confirmed that Singh is the same guide who toured President Donald Trump during his 2020 visit to the Taj Mahal.

Security Intensified for trump Visit

Security arrangements were expanded across the Taj Mahal complex for Donald Trump Jr.’s tour. Local police, US security teams and additional personnel were stationed around the monument. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over inner security once Donald Trump Jr. entered the premises, ensuring smooth movement inside the site.

Ahead of his arrival, authorities carried out a cleaning drive inside and around the monument. Key roads leading to the Taj Mahal were cleared, and stray animals were removed to maintain uninterrupted access for the trump visit.

Trump Expected to Attend Udaipur Wedding

Officials said Donald Trump Jr. is also expected to attend a high-profile destination wedding in Udaipur. The Taj Mahal stop formed one of the major public engagements of his India visit. Security planning in other cities is expected to mirror the arrangements implemented in Agra due to the presence of the trump entourage.

The visit concluded without incident, and officials said coordination between local forces and US personnel ensured an orderly and uninterrupted experience throughout the trump tour.