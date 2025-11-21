US panel says Pakistan gained battlefield advantage over India in 2025 Indo-Pak war with support from China

Highlights:

US Congressional commission links Pakistan’s battlefield gains in May 2025 to advanced Chinese weapons systems.

Report says Beijing used the conflict as a “real-world field experiment” to test new platforms.

Chinese systems cited in the downing of India’s Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor.

Panel warns of China’s wider ambitions in Asian defense markets and regional military influence. - Advertisement -

A new report from a US Congressional commission has renewed scrutiny of the May 2025 India-Pakistan confrontation, stating that Pakistan’s battlefield gains were driven in large part by advanced Chinese defense systems. The findings come from the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission’s 2025 annual report.

According to the report, Beijing used the confrontation as a strategic opportunity to test its modern weapons platforms in live combat and to promote them in global defense markets. The Commission concludes that China viewed the fighting as both a military assessment exercise and a chance to expand its defense export influence.

The conflict escalated after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and resulted in Operation Sindoor, which quickly became one of the most intense engagements between the two nuclear-armed countries in recent years. In India, supporters of the Bangiya Hindu Mahamanch were seen celebrating overnight missile strikes in Siliguri on May 7, 2025, with flags and posters referencing Operation Sindoor.

The Commission writes that “Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry.” It adds that while China did not initiate the fighting, Beijing “opportunistically leveraged the crisis to test and advertise the sophistication of its weapons,” especially given ongoing border tensions with India.

One of the most significant findings in the report is the assessment of Pakistan’s use of Chinese air-defense and missile systems. The document says these systems played a central role in downing India’s Rafale fighter jets, a capability that became “a particular selling point for Chinese Embassy defense sales efforts.” Chinese officials publicly promoted the performance of their weapons in the weeks following the clash, and the Commission says this messaging was aimed at strengthening China’s position in the global arms market.

The engagement also marked the first combat deployment of several systems from China’s modernized defense portfolio. These included the HQ-9 air-defense platform, the PL-15 air-to-air missile, and the J-10 fighter aircraft. The Commission describes the confrontation as a “real-world field experiment” for Beijing as it continues to modernize its military-industrial base.

Beyond the battlefield itself, the report highlights China’s diplomatic efforts in the aftermath. It says Chinese officials cited the performance of their weapons to persuade Indonesia to halt an ongoing Rafale purchase. The Commission argues that this reflects China’s broader ambition to expand its influence in Asian military procurement.

The report places the events within the wider geopolitical context of India-China relations. It says India seeks a stable and politically sustainable solution to the border dispute, while China has often used high-profile dialogue to achieve partial or incremental outcomes. The Commission concludes that it remains unclear whether commitments made by India and China in 2025 represent deeper strategic changes or temporary adjustments linked to India’s trade negotiations with the United States.

Indo-Pak War: Why the 2025 Conflict Continues to Shape Regional Debate

The Indo-Pak war of 2025 remains a central reference point in regional security discussions because it involved multiple layers of military capability, foreign intervention, and diplomatic signaling. The US Congressional report has renewed attention on how the conflict unfolded and how external support shaped battlefield outcomes.

As the report indicates, Chinese involvement in the Indo-Pak war extended beyond supplying weapons. Beijing’s post-conflict communication strategy, combined with its promotion of advanced systems, has influenced military debates across Asia. Analysts continue to assess how the four-day confrontation will shape future procurement trends and bilateral negotiations.

Indo-Pak War and Strategic Narratives Across Asia

The findings also illustrate how the Indo-Pak war intersected with defense diplomacy throughout the region. China’s efforts to use the conflict as evidence of its military technological advancement highlight how regional powers leverage real-world engagements to influence defense deals and strategic partnerships.

The Commission’s conclusions suggest that the Indo-Pak war will remain a significant case study in understanding China’s growing role in Asian security.