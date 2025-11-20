Immigrants report rising fear as Trump administration tightens enforcement

Highlights:

Most immigrants still believe the US offers better opportunities.

A recent national survey conducted by The New York Times and KFF reveals that immigrants are feeling less safe and more uncertain due to the Trump administration’s stronger immigration enforcement. The poll, which included 1,805 immigrants from various backgrounds, shows a significant rise in fear, particularly among Asian immigrants, including those from Bangladesh.

About 45% of Asian immigrants say they feel afraid, and nearly half report that the US is no longer as welcoming as it once was. Overall, immigrants are expressing growing concern about their safety and legal status in the country.

The fear of detention or deportation among immigrants has increased sharply — from 26% two years ago to 41% today. This fear is even more pronounced among undocumented immigrants, with 82% reporting high levels of anxiety about enforcement actions.

Immigrants from Asia and Bangladesh Report Increased Anxiety

Immigrants from Asia, including Bangladesh, are experiencing rising anxiety due to the changing immigration climate. While the survey does not isolate statistics for Bangladeshi immigrants specifically, their experiences are likely similar given Bangladesh’s significant immigrant population in the US.

High-skilled immigrants, such as those on H-1B visas, face particular uncertainty. For example, Huayan Geng, a software engineer from China now living in Washington State, reflects concerns shared by many immigrants. He says, “While my life is better here than in China, I worry that America is becoming politically unstable and less welcoming for newcomers. I fear my children will have fewer opportunities than I had.”

Many immigrants from India and Bangladesh who rely on work visas and permanent residency pathways feel similar anxieties as immigration policies become stricter.

Most Immigrants Still Believe the US Offers Better Opportunities

Despite rising fears, about 70% of immigrants surveyed say they would still choose to come to the United States. Immigrants commonly cite better financial stability, safer living environments, and stronger educational opportunities compared to their home countries.

Nearly 80% of immigrants believe they are progressing toward the American dream. This positive outlook remains true even for many undocumented immigrants who, despite their legal vulnerabilities, remain committed to building a life in the US.

However, immigrants note a shift in the country’s attitude toward newcomers. Around 60% say the US was once a great place for immigrants but no longer holds that reputation. Asian and Latin American immigrants, in particular, report feeling more vulnerable and targeted by current immigration enforcement.

The Complex Reality for Immigrants in the US Today

The survey reveals a complex reality for immigrants. While fear and uncertainty have increased, most immigrants remain determined to stay and pursue opportunities in the US. Immigrants from Bangladesh and other Asian countries find themselves caught between hope for a better life and anxiety over the changing political and immigration landscape.

This dual experience highlights the challenges immigrants face in balancing the promise of opportunity with growing concerns about enforcement and acceptance.

Immigrants Stay Committed Despite Growing Fears

Immigrants, including those from Bangladesh and other Asian countries, continue to navigate a difficult immigration environment under the Trump administration’s policies. Though many report heightened fear and uncertainty, the majority believe in the opportunities the US offers and remain committed to staying.

The evolving enforcement policies are reshaping how immigrants perceive their futures in the US. Recognizing the perspectives and challenges of immigrant communities is crucial for developing balanced immigration policies that protect both security and opportunity.