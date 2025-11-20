Jaishankar urges zero tolerance for terrorism at SCO summit in Moscow

Highlights:

Jaishankar stresses India’s right to defend against terrorism and demands global zero tolerance.

He references Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

India blocked an SCO communique earlier this year over ignoring terrorism concerns.

Jaishankar pushes for fair trade, economic diversification, and SCO modernization including official English language status.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow on November 19, 2025, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism. Jaishankar emphasized that India reserves the right to defend its citizens and called for “zero tolerance” toward terrorism globally.

Jaishankar highlighted the growing threat posed by terrorism and reminded SCO members that the organization was created to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism. He stated, “The world must show zero tolerance toward all forms of terror,” stressing that these threats have intensified over time.

Jaishankar References Operation Sindoor and India’s Defense Measures

Jaishankar cited Operation Sindoor as an example of India’s proactive defense following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths. Between May 7 and May 10, India conducted targeted strikes on terror and military sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir using a combination of fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery, before ceasing fire.

This firm position on terrorism also shaped India’s actions earlier this year when it blocked a joint SCO defense communique for failing to acknowledge the Pahalgam attack, while mentioning other contentious issues like Balochistan. Jaishankar’s intervention underlined India’s demand for full recognition of terrorism threats in the SCO’s official documents.

Jaishankar Urges Economic Cooperation and Diversification

Besides security concerns, Jaishankar addressed the need for greater economic cooperation among SCO members, including Bangladesh. He noted that the global economic landscape remains unpredictable and urged diversification of economic partnerships to mitigate risks.

Jaishankar highlighted India’s efforts to negotiate free-trade agreements with several SCO countries and called for establishing “fair and transparent” trade practices within the bloc. He also stressed the importance of fostering cultural ties and humanitarian aid, pointing out India’s contributions of cancer treatment equipment, vaccines, medicines, and emergency assistance to SCO members. Notably, India provided aid following recent earthquakes in Afghanistan.

Jaishankar Calls for SCO Modernization and English Language Adoption

Jaishankar advocated for modernizing the SCO to better address emerging threats such as cybercrime, drug trafficking, and organized crime. He proposed that the organization officially adopt English as a working language to improve communication among diverse members and increase operational efficiency.

Additionally, Jaishankar mentioned ongoing preparations between India and Russia to finalize agreements ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi in December for a bilateral summit.

Bangladesh’s Role in Jaishankar’s Vision for SCO Cooperation

As an important SCO member, Bangladesh’s cooperation is essential to the bloc’s unified efforts against terrorism and economic instability. Jaishankar’s remarks reinforce the need for all SCO countries, including Bangladesh, to strengthen joint security measures and deepen economic ties.