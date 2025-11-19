Congress clears bill requiring release of Epstein Files, awaits Trump’s signature

Hghlights:

Congress passed a bipartisan bill requiring the Justice Department to release unclassified Jeffrey Epstein records.

President Trump reversed his earlier objections and now supports full disclosure.

The bill directs the Justice Department to release the documents within 30 days while allowing limited redactions tied to ongoing investigations or victim identities.

Newly surfaced Epstein-related emails referencing Trump have renewed public scrutiny, though no wrongdoing by Trump is alleged. - Advertisement -

Epstein survivors and lawmakers from both parties say the release is necessary to ensure accountability.

Congress has approved legislation directing the US Justice Department to release long-withheld files related to Jeffrey Epstein, moving the measure to President Donald Trump after rapid, bipartisan action in both chambers. The House passed the bill 427–1, and the Senate advanced it by unanimous consent with no amendments or debate. The decisive votes reflect near-total agreement across congress, an outcome driven by heightened public pressure and recent disclosures about the scope of Epstein-related materials still held by federal authorities.

For months, the issue divided members of congress and the White House. Trump had repeatedly criticized lawmakers pushing for transparency but reversed his position last week as media attention intensified and supporters urged him to support publication of the files. He attributed his shift to a desire for openness, stating he had “nothing to hide.”

Congress Moves Quickly After Trump’s Reversal

The rapid action through congress followed extensive public debate about thousands of documents linked to Epstein and his network. Lawmakers had been pushing for release of internal Justice Department communications, investigative files, flight logs, and records identifying individuals or entities connected to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The issue took on new urgency after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee disclosed email chains between Epstein and Maxwell, including a 2011 message referencing Trump in relation to a victim.

The White House said the victim was Virginia Giuffre, who died earlier this year, and reiterated that she had long maintained she “never saw Trump engage in abuse.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused House Democrats of releasing the emails selectively “to create a false narrative.” No investigation has alleged wrongdoing by Trump.

Congress Split Only by a Single Vote

The only vote against the bill in congress came from Republican representative Clay Higgins of Louisiana. He argued that full disclosure risked “innocent people being hurt.” His objection contrasted sharply with the bipartisan coalition supporting transparency. Speaker Mike Johnson, who days earlier called the push a “Democrat hoax,” voted in favor.

Representatives Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, and Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, led the bipartisan effort. Massie, who has faced criticism from Trump over the campaign, warned that lawmakers resisting release would be viewed as having “voted to protect pedophilias.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also diverged from Trump’s earlier position, calling the episode “one of the most destructive things” for the MAGA movement since 2016.

Congress Directs Justice Department to Disclose Files Within 30 Days

Under the legislation, Attorney General Pam Bondi must release all unclassified Epstein-related documents within 30 days of the law taking effect. However, she is authorized to withhold details that could interfere with continuing federal investigations or expose the identities of victims. The directive from congress covers materials produced during two federal probes, including witness statements and interviews that have not been made public.

Epstein died in 2019 in federal custody in New York, where his death was ruled a suicide. He had been awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges at the time. Despite two major investigations, thousands of pages of records remain sealed.

Members of congress backing the legislation say the bill is intended to resolve years of unanswered questions about Epstein’s activities, his network of associates, and the handling of earlier federal cases. Lawmakers also emphasized that disclosure is critical for public confidence in the justice system.

Congress Hears Testimony From Survivors Calling for Transparency

Epstein survivors have repeatedly urged congress to mandate disclosure. At a recent press event, survivors said the lack of public access to records contributed to systemic failures that allowed Epstein to exploit victims for years. Annie Farmer, a survivor who has spoken extensively about her experience, described the years of secrecy as an “institutional betrayal.” She said that withholding information prevented accountability and delayed justice for victims.

Congressional advocates echoed these concerns, arguing that transparency is necessary to understand how the investigations unfolded and why earlier warnings did not lead to stronger action. The bill’s supporters said the legislation reflects the responsibility of congress to oversee federal agencies and ensure proper conduct.

Congress Awaits Trump’s Final Decision

The bill now awaits President Trump’s signature. After his recent reversal and statements supporting full disclosure, lawmakers expect him to sign it. Once enacted, the Justice Department will have 30 days to prepare and publish the documents, with limited exceptions for sensitive or ongoing investigative material.

The development marks one of the most unified actions in congress on the Epstein matter and has drawn significant public attention as the country awaits the release of materials long shielded from view.