Bangladesh plans to ask interpol to negotiate with India to extradite Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, is preparing a formal approach to Interpol as part of its plan to extradite former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal from India. The move follows a recent conviction by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in Dhaka, which sentenced both leaders to death in absentia. According to the ICT, the verdict relates to alleged crimes against humanity during the July to August 2024 protests.

Bangladesh officials have indicated that an application to Interpol has already been submitted based on earlier arrest warrants. ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim confirmed the development, stating that a new request is now being pursued after the tribunal issued the conviction order. He said authorities want Interpol to issue a Red Notice for both individuals.

Hasina and her party have rejected the tribunal’s ruling. They maintain that the case is politically motivated. The Awami League has consistently argued that the proceedings are not independent and that the outcome was predetermined. The former prime minister has not commented directly on the latest step, but party representatives have continued to describe the judgment as unfair and influenced by political considerations.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry Preparing Extradition Letter

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry has confirmed that it is preparing a formal diplomatic request asking India to extradite the two leaders. Officials stated that a similar request was sent in December 2024 but received no response. According to the ministry, the new letter will be submitted within days.

India has not commented on the case beyond a general statement, which said it supports the “best interests of the people of Bangladesh” and intends to “engage with all sides.” No specific timeline has been provided regarding how India plans to respond to the forthcoming extradition request.

Hasina is believed to be residing in New Delhi. Kamal is also thought to be in India, although he has not confirmed his location. Both fled Bangladesh after widespread student demonstrations in 2024 escalated when Islamist groups became involved, ultimately contributing to the fall of the government.

Bangladesh Treaty with India Allows Refusal in Political Cases

Although India and Bangladesh have had an extradition treaty in place since 2013, legal analysts note that the agreement includes provisions allowing either country to deny extradition in cases deemed political. Because Hasina and Kamal say the charges are politically driven, experts believe India could cite this clause as a basis for refusal.

Bangladesh commentators say the case has placed India in a delicate position. Extraditing a former Bangladeshi prime minister could have long-term diplomatic implications, yet declining the request might also be interpreted as a political judgment. The Indian government has not indicated which direction it may take.

Hasina’s political allies have repeatedly said that the tribunal is “controlled by an unelected government” and that the verdict was “biased.” These statements may further strengthen arguments that the case meets the political-offense threshold under the treaty.

Bangladesh Tribunal Verdict Triggers Appeal Window

Under ICT rules, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal must file appeals within thirty days. Legal experts in Bangladesh say that the appeals process could unfold even without their physical presence, although enforcement would be challenging while both remain outside the country.

The sentencing has drawn significant attention because Hasina is Bangladesh’s longest-serving prime minister. The political outcome of the extradition request, the Interpol process and India’s response are now under international observation. Analysts say the case is likely to have broad implications for Bangladesh’s political trajectory, its future governance structure and its relations with neighboring India.

Bangladesh’s interim government maintains that it is following due process. India continues to avoid direct comment on the tribunal’s verdict and the pending extradition request. The next steps from both sides will determine whether the issue proceeds through diplomatic channels, legal frameworks or a prolonged political stalemate.