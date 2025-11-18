Trump says he’ll meet NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani to discuss city issues

Highlights:

Trump says NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has asked for a meeting at the White House.

Mamdani confirms his team contacted the White House to discuss affordability and SNAP cuts.

The two leaders have a record of political confrontation during the mayoral race.

Trump now signals willingness to work with the incoming mayor, saying he wants “things to work out” for New York. - Advertisement -

Mamdani recently defeated Andrew Cuomo by nearly nine points.

President Donald Trump said New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has requested a meeting with him, suggesting the two sides may now be ready to communicate after months of public disputes. Trump told reporters that Mamdani wants to meet at the White House, adding, “We’ll work something out.”

Mamdani confirmed on Monday (17) that his team has already reached out to the White House. He said he is willing to travel to Washington if the discussion can help address challenges facing New Yorkers, particularly those affected by rising costs and reduced federal assistance.

According to Mamdani, the city’s affordability issues, including high grocery prices and cuts to programs like SNAP, make dialogue with national leaders necessary. He noted that meeting the president is worthwhile if it can help secure relief for residents struggling with increased living expenses.

“I will go to make the case to the president,” Mamdani said. He added that he is committed to speaking with any leader who can provide support to New Yorkers dealing with higher costs and reduced social services. Mamdani has urged Trump to reverse SNAP cuts that affected many low-income families during the recent government shutdown. He said Trump should take action consistent with his campaign pledges regarding grocery prices and affordability. “But we are seeing the opposite,” he said.

There is currently no date set for the meeting.

Trump and Mamdani’s Political Clashes Shape the Context

The possibility of a Trump-Mamdani meeting marks a significant shift, given their history of political disputes. Throughout the mayoral campaign, Trump regularly criticized Mamdani, calling him a communist, questioning his citizenship, and threatening to cut federal troops to New York City. Those attacks became a central part of the political narrative during the race.

Mamdani, in response, positioned himself as a vocal opponent of Trump’s national agenda. He often challenged the administration’s immigration policies and used his campaign to draw a contrast with the president’s approach to urban policy. His critiques helped define his platform and strengthen his standing among voters who sought an alternative vision for the city.

Despite that, Trump has recently signaled a more cooperative posture. Over the weekend, he said he wants things to “work out well for New York.” He repeated that message on Monday (17), noting that cooperation between the White House and the incoming city administration is important for New York’s long-term stability.

White House press secretary Karline Leavitt confirmed that Trump was referring to a potential meeting with Mamdani.

Trump Focus Remains Central to the Policy Conversation

If the meeting takes place, it will represent a rare moment of alignment between a Republican president and a progressive mayor-elect. Trump has often described Mamdani as a figure whose political positions, in his view, could harm the city. During the campaign, Trump also raised the possibility of deporting Mamdani or withholding federal funding, which heightened public attention on the race.

Mamdani, age 34, moved from a relatively unknown state lawmaker to a prominent political figure through social media outreach and grassroots organizing. His progressive message and pointed criticizm of Trump helped him build a broad coalition of supporters. The recent election outcome, in which Mamdani defeated former Governor Andrew Cuomo by almost nine points, underscored the depth of that voter support.

Trump Meeting Could Open a New Chapter for New York

Both leaders have been political adversaries, yet each now indicates that dialogue may be possible. Their willingness to engage suggests they recognize the scale of the city’s affordability challenges and the impact federal decisions can have on New York.

The proposed meeting, if finalized, would focus on core issues such as the cost of living, SNAP cuts, and concerns raised during the shutdown. For Mamdani, the priority is advocating for assistance to New Yorkers who rely on federal support. For Trump, the meeting would provide an opportunity to address city-level concerns while signaling that he is open to cooperation with local leadership.

Whether the meeting results in policy changes remains to be seen. But the fact that both Trump and Mamdani have acknowledged the need for communication marks a shift in tone and sets the stage for potential collaboration at a moment when many New Yorkers are looking for relief from economic pressure.

As both sides prepare for discussions, the relationship between Trump and the newly elected mayor will remain central to how national and city policies intersect in the months ahead.