Texas court sentences Indian student to 97 months for elder fraud and money laundering operation

Highlights:

Indian student sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for money laundering conspiracy.

Ordered to pay approximately $2.51 million in restitution.

Scheme used phishing, government impersonation, and fraud calls to target elderly victims.

Victims lost cash and valuables, including a $180,000 withdrawal in one incident. - Advertisement -

Co-conspirator courier also sentenced after separate guilty plea.

Investigation uncovered fake ID tools and over $73,000 in cash.

A 21-year-old indian student living in the United States on a student visa has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for participating in a multi-state fraud operation that targeted elderly victims. The sentencing took place in federal court in Austin, where prosecutors detailed the scope of the scheme and the role played by the student.

The indian student, Dhruv Mangukiya, received a 97-month federal prison sentence and was ordered to pay around $2.51 million in restitution. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, admitting that he helped move funds obtained through fraudulent activity.

According to court documents, the indian student was part of a network that used phishing messages, false identity claims, and impersonation of federal agencies to pressure elderly individuals into handing over cash, gold, and other valuables.

How the Indian Student Took Part in Targeting Elderly Victims

Evidence presented in court described how the indian student and other members of the group identified potential victims through online phishing techniques. These included fraudulent alerts about suspicious credit card activity, compromised accounts, or supposed government investigations.

Once a victim responded to a scam message, a member of the fraud network called them directly. The callers often impersonated officials from the US Treasury Department or other government agencies. They pressured victims into believing they faced legal or financial action unless they transferred money or valuables immediately.

A key tactic used by the group involved convincing victims that drug cartels had opened accounts in their names. Victims were told that failing to cooperate would result in prosecution. Under this pressure, victims were instructed to withdraw large sums of money and hand them over to couriers working for the fraud ring.

Cases Linked to the Indian Student in the Fraud Scheme

One case investigated by authorities involved a man in Granite Shoals. He was told that he needed to pay the US Treasury Department to avoid prosecution for crimes he had never committed. Believing the explanation, he withdrew $180,000 in three separate transactions and gave the money to individuals collecting on behalf of the network.

Another elderly victim in Fort Worth received a call from a caller posing as a representative from Amazon’s fraud department. The caller falsely claimed her Social Security number had been stolen and that several accounts linked to her name were part of a money laundering operation. The woman withdrew $30,000 and gave it to Kishan Rajeshbhai Patel, a courier for the group.

Patel was arrested, and messages found on his phone linked him to the indian student and two other individuals identified as “Hunter” and “Master.” These messages showed coordination within the network and confirmed Patel’s recruitment into the scheme.

Arrest and Sentencing of the Indian Student

The indian student, Mangukiya, was arrested on December 5, 2024. Patel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and received a 63-month prison sentence on July 17. Mangukiya pleaded guilty the following day.

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered fake ID-making equipment, cash, and records showing how the group communicated. More than $73,000 in cash was seized as evidence from the operation.

US Attorney Justin Simmons announced the sentence and credited the work of the FBI, the Granite Shoals Police Department, and the Fort Worth Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Keith Henneke.

Indian Student Case Highlights Larger Issue of Elder Fraud Schemes

The sentencing of the indian student reflects a growing focus on elder fraud cases involving phishing, impersonation, and coercion. Federal officials noted that these schemes often rely on deceptive communications and identity manipulation to target vulnerable victims.

The case demonstrates how a single indian student became part of a network that used pressure tactics, fake federal claims, and coordinated courier pickups to move money across state lines. Prosecutors emphasized that the charges and sentencing were based entirely on evidence showing the student’s role in handling and transporting fraud proceeds.